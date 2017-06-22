Islay Hospital, Bowmore

Freestanding birth centres are not on the same site as a hospital, so your care is led by midwives. If you need the assistance of a doctor you’ll be transferred to a labour ward at a hospital.

a very small unit

10

births from Apr 2015 to Apr 2016

1

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal care unit

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
  • Transfer details
  • Birthing rooms
    • 1 Birthing room(s)
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 1 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 0 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • The mother would have to arrange her own alternative practitioner if she wishes one to be one of her birth supporters.
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have more birth partners, but a limit applies to the number you can have in the room with you at one time

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: Hypnobirthing

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • There is no facility for either you or your partner to stay at the unit postnatally.
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 0-4 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will have a named midwife.
You will be looked after by different teams of midwives for your antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care.
If you live out of the hospital catchment area you can see midwives from this unit for antenatal and postnatal care as well as during labour if you come to the unit for your appointments.

Who can give birth here?

  • Eligibility
    • Baby must be head down
    • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
    • Straightforward pregnancy
    • Straightforward previous pregnancies
    • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
    • BMI between 18 and 34.0
    • 16 and 39 years old
    • 38 and 41 weeks pregnant
    • Maximum of 4 previous babies
  • Catchment area
    • Women who live within the catchment area: The isles of Islay and Jura.
    • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

Support services

  • Accessibility
    • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
    • Limited mobility: Maternity unit is easily accessed via wheelchair. Hoist on General ward may be used.
    • Hearing problems: Use of written aids.
    • Sight problems: None
    • Learning disabilities: None
    • Autism spectrum: None
  • Interpreting service
    • Global language service via telephone only.
    • Global Language Service.

Women's experiences

General information

  • Tours
    • Ring Maternity 01496 301014
  • Non-NHS Care
    • Private maternity care isn't available here.
  • Food for partners out-of-hours
    • There are no facilities nearby so make sure to bring your own refreshments.
  • Contact information
  • How to book once you're pregnant
    GP gives them our phone number to contact directly
    Via your GP
    Book directly from 4 weeks of pregnancy
    • Booking phone number: 01496 301014
    • If in labour call: 01496 301010
  • Outside space
    • Outside space is available for women in labour
    • You can walk around the hospital grounds if you wish to.
  • Visiting information
    • There are no postnatal beds at the unit.
  • Car parking for women in labour
    • No special arrangements
  • Parking
    • Free parking
