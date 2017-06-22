Lorne and Islands District General Hospital, Oban

Freestanding birth centres are not on the same site as a hospital, so your care is led by midwives. If you need the assistance of a doctor you’ll be transferred to a labour ward at a hospital.

a very small unit

10

births from Apr 2015 to Apr 2016

1

Birthing rooms available

  • Birth pools available
Birth choices centre

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Birth pool
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can be seen at home by a midwife
  • Transfer details
  • Birthing rooms
    • 1 Birthing room(s)
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • You can have 3 birth supporters with you during labour.
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have more birth partners, but a limit applies to the number you can have in the room with you at one time
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 0

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6-12 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will have a named midwife. You will be looked after by a small team of midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care. If you live out of the hospital catchment area you can see midwives from this unit for antenatal and postnatal care as well as during labour if you come to the unit for your appointments.

Who can give birth here?

  • Eligibility
    • Baby must be head down
    • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
    • Straightforward pregnancy
    • Straightforward previous pregnancies
    • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
    • BMI between 18 and 35.0
    • 16 and 40 years old
    • 37 and 41+6 weeks pregnant
    • Maximum of 4 previous babies
  • Catchment area
    • Women who live within the catchment area: Oban to Kentallen and Tyndrum, Bridge of Orchy and Adfern and the 11 Islands.
    • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

Support services

  • Accessibility
    • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
    • Limited mobility: Wheelchair access
    • Hearing problems: Your care will be given in consultation with the audiology department.
    • Sight problems: You will be offered braille or a consultant unit.
    • Learning disabilities: You care would be given in consultation with multi agency teams to be individually assessed.
    • Autism spectrum: Your care would be given in consultation with multi agency teams to be individually assessed.
  • Interpreting service
    • You can have an interpreter either by phone or face to face.
    • An interpreter can be booked for you.
  • Specialist midwifery teams
    • Antenatal Screening
    • Bereavement
    • Infant feeding
    • Teenage pregnancy
    • Vulnerable women
    • Health promotion

Women's experiences

General information

  • Tours
    • Telephone the unit to book a tour
  • Non-NHS Care
    • Private maternity care isn't available here.
  • Food for partners out-of-hours
    • Vending machine
    • 24h use of kitchen facilities
  • Contact information
  • How to book once you're pregnant
    Via your GP
    Book directly from 7 weeks of pregnancy
    • Booking phone number: 01631 788911
    • If in labour call: 01631 788911 or 01631 567500
  • Outside space
    • Outside space is available for women in labour
    • There are communal gardens where you can walk around.
  • Visiting information
    • Open visiting
  • Car parking for women in labour
    • No special arrangements
  • Parking
    • Free parking
Other units

Find the right place to give birth

Answer a few simple questions and discover whether birth in a local labour ward, birth centre or at home would be best for you.

