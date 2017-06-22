Mackinnon Memorial Hospital, Skye

Freestanding birth centres are not on the same site as a hospital, so your care is led by midwives. If you need the assistance of a doctor you’ll be transferred to a labour ward at a hospital.

a very small unit

10

births from Apr 2015 to Apr 2016

1

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal care unit

Birth choices centre

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
  • Other: This unit doesn't have birth pool. You can bring your own inflatable birth pool.
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
  • Transfer details
  • Birthing rooms
    • 1 Birthing room(s)
    • 0 Birth pool(s)
    • Birth partners
      • There are no restrictions on how many birth partners you can have.

    Birth facilities

    • Aromatherapy service
    • Bean bags
    • Birth balls
    • Birth mats
    • Birthing couch
    • Dimmable lighting
    • iPod dock
    • Reclining chair
    • Supporting rope or sling
    • TENS machine
    • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
    • Birthing stools
    • TV
    • Rocking chair

    After you've given birth

    • Private postnatal rooms
      • Amenity rooms are not available.
    • Provision for partners staying overnight
      • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a chair
    • Your stay after you've given birth
      • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
      • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 0-4 hours after the birth
      • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
      • Contact & visitor information

    How many midwives will I meet?

    The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

    You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

    You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and during labour, but different midwives after your baby is born.

    You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy, during labour and after your baby is born.

    You will have a named midwife.

    Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

    Who can give birth here?

    • Eligibility
      • Baby must be head down
      • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
      • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
      • BMI between 18 and 35.0
      • 16 and 40 years old
      • 37 and 41+4 weeks pregnant
    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Skye and Lochalsh.

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: Easy access to unit, wide doors and situated on ground floor. Availability of patient hoist if required.
      • Hearing problems: Ensuring that the midwifery team aware and use of pictures.
      • Sight problems: Support as necessary. Ensure that midwifery team aware and adapt environment as appropriate.
      • Learning disabilities: Support as necessary and use of other agencies such as My pregnancy, my choice.
      • Autism spectrum: Support as necessary and use of other agencies such as My pregnancy, my choice.
    • Interpreting service
      • We can use My pregnancy, My Choice which has a pictorial format as a guide to pregnancy and labour. Use of LanguageLine rather than face to face interpretation services.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    General information

    • Tours
      • Ask your midwife
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • There are no facilities nearby so make sure to bring your own refreshments.
      • Vending machine
      • 24h use of kitchen facilities
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Book directly from 8 weeks of pregnancy
      • Booking phone number: 01478 611924 or 01471 822190
      • If in labour call: 01478 611924 or 01471 822190
    • Outside space
      • Outside space is available for women in labour
      • Area of garden
    • Visiting information
      • Open visiting
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Parking available at all times
      • No special arrangements
    • Parking
      • 0
    Other units

    Find the right place to give birth

    Answer a few simple questions and discover whether birth in a local labour ward, birth centre or at home would be best for you.

    Find your best fit
