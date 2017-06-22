Victoria Hospital, Rothesay

Freestanding birth centres are not on the same site as a hospital, so your care is led by midwives. If you need the assistance of a doctor you’ll be transferred to a labour ward at a hospital.

a very small unit

10

births from Apr 2015 to Apr 2016

2

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal care unit

Birth choices centre

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
  • Other: TENS machine
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
  • Transfer details
  • Birthing rooms
    • 2 Birthing room(s)
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 1 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 0 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • Reclining chair
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • TV
  • Other: Hypnobirthing

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 12-24 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 5 and for postnatal appointments it's 5.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and during labour, but different midwives after your baby is born.

You will have a named midwife.
You will be looked after by different teams of midwives for your antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care.
If you live out of the hospital catchment area you can see midwives from this unit for antenatal and postnatal care as well as during labour if you come to the unit for your appointments.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Who can give birth here?

  • Eligibility
    • Baby must be head down
    • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
    • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
    • BMI between 20 and 35.0
    • 16 and 40 years old
    • 38 and 42 weeks pregnant
    • Maximum of 4 previous babies
  • Catchment area
    • Women who live within the catchment area: Isle of Bute

Support services

  • Accessibility
    • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
    • Limited mobility: A wheelchair is available from the hospital
    • Hearing problems: Written information provided.
    • Sight problems: Access to braille as required.
    • Learning disabilities: Access to support from local services ie HELP project.
    • Autism spectrum: Individualised holistic care.
  • Interpreting service
    • An interpreter can be arranged but this is not always possible due to the island location. However, interpreters are available over the phone.
    • Information available in various languages.
  • Specialist midwifery teams
    • Infant feeding
    • Access to all of the above services

Women's experiences

Reviews of this hospital

General information

  • Tours
    • Women have a tour of the unit when booking
  • Non-NHS Care
    • Private maternity care isn't available here.
  • Food for partners out-of-hours
    • There are no facilities nearby so make sure to bring your own refreshments.
  • Contact information
  • How to book once you're pregnant
    Via your GP
    Book directly from 6 weeks of pregnancy
    • Booking phone number: 01700 501510
    • If in labour call: 01700 501510
  • Outside space
    • There is no outside space available for women in labour
  • Visiting information
    • Visiting hours are flexible to suit your own needs.
  • Car parking for women in labour
    • Parking spaces are available at the front of the hospital
  • Parking
    • Free parking
