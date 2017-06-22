Frome Community Hospital

Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust

Freestanding Birth Centre

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

Frome Birth Centre

Freestanding birth centres are not on the same site as a hospital, so your care is led by midwives. If you need the assistance of a doctor you’ll be transferred to a labour ward at a hospital.

a medium unit

240

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

3

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal care unit

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
  • Transfer details
  • Birthing rooms
    • 3 Birthing room(s)
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 0

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay in a room with you in a double bed
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-6 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 5 and for postnatal appointments it's 4.

You will be looked after by a small team of midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care.

Who can give birth here?

  • Eligibility
    • Baby must be head down
    • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
    • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
    • BMI between 18 and 35.0
    • Age of 14 and above
    • 37 and 42 weeks pregnant
  • Catchment area
    • Women who live within the catchment area: Frome and surrounding villages
    • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

Support services

  • Accessibility
    • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
    • Limited mobility: lifts up to the unit. Handrails in bathrooms.
  • Interpreting service
    • We have access to Language Empire
    • limited amount of leaflets in different languages.
  • Specialist midwifery teams
    • Infant feeding
    • Teenage pregnancy
    • Vulnerable women
    • Access to all of the above can be arranged locally. A Tongue tie service is available along with 2 midwife ventouse practitioners.

Women's experiences

Reviews of this hospital

Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

  • Labour and birth

  • Staff

  • Care in hospital after birth

  • Labour and birth

    9.0/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

  • Staff

    9.0/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

  • Care in hospital after birth

    8.2/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

General information

  • Tours
    • Please phone 0137 345 4763
  • Non-NHS Care
    • Private maternity care isn't available here.
  • Breastfeeding accreditation
    • Full accreditation
  • Food for partners out-of-hours
    • Shops very close by
    • Vending machine
  • Contact information
  • How to book once you're pregnant
    Book directly from 8 weeks of pregnancy
    • Booking phone number: 0137 345 4763
    • If in labour call: 0137 345 4763
  • Outside space
    • Outside space is available for women in labour
    • Balcony
  • Visiting information
    • Minimal visiting and only on agreement with the midwife on duty (as mum and baby will be discharged home 3-6 hours following birth).
  • Car parking for women in labour
    • Parking spaces at the maternity unit
  • Parking
    • Free parking
