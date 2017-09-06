Goole and District Hospital

Goole Midwives Suite

Freestanding birth centres are not on the same site as a hospital, so your care is led by midwives. If you need the assistance of a doctor you’ll be transferred to a labour ward at a hospital.

a very small unit

10

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

1

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal care unit

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
  • Transfer details
  • Birthing rooms
    • 1 Birthing room(s)
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have more birth partners, but a limit applies to the number you can have in the room with you at one time
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 0-4 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 5 and for postnatal appointments it's 5.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and during labour, but different midwives after your baby is born.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy, during labour and after your baby is born.

You will be looked after by a small team of midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Who can give birth here?

  • Eligibility
    • Baby must be head down
    • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
    • Straightforward pregnancy
    • Straightforward previous pregnancies
    • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
    • BMI between 20 and 30.0
    • 17 and 40 years old
    • 37 and 41+6 weeks pregnant
    • Maximum of 4 previous babies
  • Catchment area
    • Women who live within the catchment area: Goole
    • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

Support services

  • Accessibility
    • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
    • Limited mobility: Would not fit criteria to be booked for delivery at Goole Midwifery suite.
    • Hearing problems: Each woman is cared for on an individual basis. All members of staff have completed equality and diversity training.
    • Sight problems: Each woman is cared for on an individual basis. All members of staff have completed equality and diversity training.
    • Learning disabilities: Each woman is cared for on an individual basis. All members of staff have completed equality and diversity training.
    • Autism spectrum: Each woman is cared for on an individual basis. All members of staff have completed equality and diversity training.
  • Interpreting service
    • Interpreter or translation services can be provided if English is not your first language.
    • Interpreting services available.
  • Specialist midwifery teams
    • Antenatal Screening
    • Diabetes
    • Infant feeding
    • Substance misuse
    • Teenage pregnancy
    • Vulnerable women

Women's experiences

Reviews of this hospital

  • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

    I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

    by Alinai, about 2 months ago

    Read on patient opinion
  • Suspected posterior tongue tie

    I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

    by Kis, about 2 months ago

    Read on patient opinion
Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

  • Labour and birth

  • Staff

  • Care in hospital after birth

  • Labour and birth

    8.9/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

  • Staff

    8.8/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

  • Care in hospital after birth

    8.1/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

General information

  • Tours
    • Arrange with your midwife who will provide a tour.
  • Non-NHS Care
    • Private maternity care isn't available here.
  • Food for partners out-of-hours
    • Small kitchen area
    • Vending machine
  • Contact information
  • How to book once you're pregnant
    • Booking phone number: 03033 304079
    • If in labour call: 03033 302270
  • Outside space
    • There is no outside space available for women in labour
  • Visiting information
    • No visiting hours
  • Car parking for women in labour
    • drop off outside entrance with car parking
