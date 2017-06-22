The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will have a named midwife who provides your antenatal and postnatal care.Care in labour is provided by the midwife on duty at the midwifery led care unit or by the on call team.If you live outside the hospital catchment area, you will receive antenatal and postnatal care from your local midwives and attend the midwifery led care unit to give birth.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife