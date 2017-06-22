Westmorland General Hospital, Kendal

Freestanding birth centres are not on the same site as a hospital, so your care is led by midwives. If you need the assistance of a doctor you’ll be transferred to a labour ward at a hospital.

a small unit

180

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

3

Birthing rooms available

  • Birth pools available
Birth choices centre

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Birth pool
  • Other: Massage, support to keep mobile.
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can also be assessed and supported at home
  • Transfer details
  • Birthing rooms
    • 3 Birthing room(s)
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • There are no restrictions on how many birth partners you can have.

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 24-48 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will have a named midwife who provides your antenatal and postnatal care.Care in labour is provided by the midwife on duty at the midwifery led care unit or by the on call team.If you live outside the hospital catchment area, you will receive antenatal and postnatal care from your local midwives and attend the midwifery led care unit to give birth.

Statistics

Compared to the national average, women were:
    Who can give birth here?

    • Eligibility
      • Baby must be head down
      • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
      • Straightforward pregnancy
      • Straightforward previous pregnancies
      • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
      • BMI between 18 and 35.0
      • 16 and 40 years old
      • 37 and 42 weeks pregnant
      • Maximum of 5 previous babies
    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: North Lancashire and South Lakes
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: the midwife led unit is on one level, with lifts and full disabled access.
      • Hearing problems: your care will be planned on an individual basis, with input from other specialist help and support.
      • Sight problems: your care will be planned on an individual basis, with input from other specialist help and support.
      • Learning disabilities: your care will be planned on an individual basis, with input from other specialist help and support.
      • Autism spectrum: your care will be planned on an individual basis, with input from other specialist help and support.
    • Interpreting service
      • 'TheLanguageLine'
      • access to multi-lingual leaflets.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.5/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.6/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.6/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Vending machine
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Contact Helme Chase on 0153 979 5375
      Via your GP
      Book directly from 6 weeks of pregnancy
      • If in labour call: 0153 979 5375
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • Partners 8am-8pm.
        Other visitors 3-4pm and 7-8pm.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • The visitor car park is pay and display
      • drop off outside entrance maximum 20 minutes stay
    Other units

    Find the right place to give birth

    Answer a few simple questions and discover whether birth in a local labour ward, birth centre or at home would be best for you.

