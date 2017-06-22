Helston Community Hospital

Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust

Freestanding Birth Centre

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

Helston Birth Centre

Contact & visitor information

Freestanding birth centres are not on the same site as a hospital, so your care is led by midwives. If you need the assistance of a doctor you’ll be transferred to a labour ward at a hospital.

a very small unit

40

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Birth centre icon

1

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal care unit

Helston delivery suite 2

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
  • Transfer details
  • Birthing rooms
    • 1 Birthing room(s)
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • There are no restrictions on how many birth partners you can have.

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: Aromatherapy available by local practitioner

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
    • Women are discharged within 6 hours after birth so there is usually no need to stay overnight.
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 0-4 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 4.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and during labour, but different midwives after your baby is born.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy, during labour and after your baby is born.

You will have a named midwife. You will be looked after by a small team of midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care.
If you live out of the hospital catchment area you can see midwives from this unit for antenatal and postnatal care as well as during labour if you come to the unit for your appointments.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • Eligibility
      • Baby must be head down
      • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
      • Straightforward pregnancy
      • Straightforward previous pregnancies
      • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
      • BMI between 18 and 30.0
      • 18 and 40 years old
      • 37 and 42 weeks pregnant
      • Maximum of 4 previous babies
    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Helston, Falmouth, Penzance, Cambourne and Redruth.
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: disabled access bathroom and ceiling mounted hoist.
      • Hearing problems: there is no specialist provision.
      • Sight problems: there is no specialist provision.
      • Learning disabilities: you will be supported by the special parenting team.
      • Autism spectrum: you will be supported by the special parenting team.
    • Interpreting service
      • 'TheBigWord' interpreting service. Contact the Patient Advice And Liaison Service (PALS) on 01872 252793 or pals.service@rcht.cornwall.nhs.uk
      • 'TheBigWord' interpreting service is available.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Vulnerable women

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

      I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

      by Alinai, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    • Suspected posterior tongue tie

      I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

      by Kis, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      9.0/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      9.1/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.0/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • 24 hour garage nearby.
    Staticmap?center=50.091341, 5.263955&zoom=14&size=1000x225&markers=color:red|label:s|50.091341, 5
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      You can also send a message via the Facebook page.
      Via your GP
      Book directly from 36 weeks of pregnancy
      • Booking phone number: 0132 643 0302
      • If in labour call: 0187 225 8000
    • Outside space
      • Outside space is available for women in labour
      • Communal garden
    • Visiting information
      • You are encouraged to go home as soon as you are able. Open visiting times are after your baby is born until you go home.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Parking spaces at the maternity unit
    • Parking
      • Free parking
    Share this page

    Other units

    Find the right place to give birth

    Answer a few simple questions and discover whether birth in a local labour ward, birth centre or at home would be best for you.

    Find your best fit
    Advice for every step of your pregnancy

    We can support you on your journey as a parent with relevant news, advice and information on Which? services directly to your inbox.

    Sign me up
    Which? works for you © Which? 2017