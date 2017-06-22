The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

The midwives in the midwifery led unit provide one to one care in labour and support women in the post natal period. There are some midwives who rotate between community and the hospital which promotes continuity.

The community midwives endeavour to see woman postnatally who they have met antenatally or in labour.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife