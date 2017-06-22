Horton Hospital, Banbury

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust

Freestanding Birth Centre

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

Horton Midwifery-led unit

Freestanding birth centres are not on the same site as a hospital, so your care is led by midwives. If you need the assistance of a doctor you’ll be transferred to a labour ward at a hospital.

a very large unit

1500

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Birth centre icon

3

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Special Care Unit (SCU)

Hgh birth pool

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
    • There is a sitting room with tea/coffee facilities and television/magazines.
  • Birthing rooms
    • 3 Birthing room(s)
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • There are exceptional circumstances when additional birth support can be accommodated for you - women should discuss this with their midwife
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: Heat pads, tens can be hired from the Banbury community midwives.

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a camp bed/sofa
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-6 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can come back to the birth centre postnatally
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

The midwives in the midwifery led unit provide one to one care in labour and support women in the post natal period. There are some midwives who rotate between community and the hospital which promotes continuity.
The community midwives endeavour to see woman postnatally who they have met antenatally or in labour.

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Who can give birth here?

    • Eligibility
      • Baby must be head down
      • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
      • Straightforward pregnancy
      • Straightforward previous pregnancies
      • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
      • 16 and 40 years old
      • 37 and 42 weeks pregnant
      • Maximum of 4 previous babies
    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Northern Oxfordshire, south Northamptonshire and south-east Warwickshire
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: wheelchair access rooms, bathrooms and access to physiotherapists
      • Hearing problems: facilities available in the trust.
      • Sight problems: information leaflets available in easy read and large print.
      • Learning disabilities: specialist services available in the trust.
      • Autism spectrum: specialist services available in the trust.
    • Interpreting service
      • Translation service provided by the NHS call 0186 522 1473 or 0186 574 0868 for more information.
      • information leaflets are available.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women
      • Public health, SAPlings (social aspects of pregnancy team)

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

      I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

      by Alinai, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    • Suspected posterior tongue tie

      I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

      by Kis, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      9.1/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.9/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.5/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
      • Contact the midwife led unit on 0129 522 9459 to arrange a suitable time.
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • No information
    • Neonatal care
      • Special care unit (SCU) provides neonatal care for babies in the local area who need extra support but who don't require high dependency care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Local supermarket and hospital cafe
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      • Booking phone number: 0129 522 9453
      • If in labour call: 0129 522 9459
    • Outside space
      • Outside space is available for women in labour
      • There is a small patio area with seating
    • Visiting information
      • Open visiting
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Pay and Display spaces at the maternity unit
      • Drop off outside entrance
    • Parking
      • Maximum of £7 dependent on length of stay
