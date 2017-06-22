We can support you on your journey as a parent with relevant news, advice and information on Which? services directly to your inbox.
Inverclyde Royal Hospital
Greater Glasgow and Clyde
Freestanding Birth Centre
Last updated: 22 Jun 2017
Inverclyde Community Maternity UnitContact & visitor information
Freestanding birth centres are not on the same site as a hospital, so your care is led by midwives. If you need the assistance of a doctor you’ll be transferred to a labour ward at a hospital.
a very small unit
10
births from Apr 2015 to Apr 2016
1
Birthing rooms available
- Epidural
- Birth pools available
- Neonatal care unit
Pain-relief options
- Entonox (gas and air)
- Epidural
- Birth pool
Having a baby here
During labour and birth
- Birthing rooms
- 1 Birthing room(s)
- 1 Birth pool(s)
- Birth partners
- You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2
Birth facilities
- Bean bags
- Birth balls
- Birth mats
- Dimmable lighting
- TENS machine
After you've given birth
- Provision for partners staying overnight
Contact & visitor information
- Partners can't stay overnight
Who can give birth here?
- Eligibility
- Straightforward pregnancy
- Straightforward previous pregnancies
- Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
Women's experiences
Reviews of this hospital
General information
- Tours
- Call 01475 504619
- Take a virtual tour
- Breastfeeding accreditation
- Full accreditation
- Contact information
- NHS website
- Main hospital number: 01475 6333777
- How to book once you're pregnantBook directly from 12 weeks of pregnancy
- Booking phone number: 01475 504619
- Visiting information
- Open visiting
Other units
Freestanding Birth Centre
Cowal Community Hospital4.6 mile(s) from this hospital
Freestanding Birth Centre
Vale of Leven Hospital, Alexandria9.1 mile(s) from this hospital
Freestanding Birth Centre
Victoria Hospital, Rothesay12.3 mile(s) from this hospital
Alongside Birth Centre
Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley16.3 mile(s) from this hospital
