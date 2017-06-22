The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 10.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and during labour, but different midwives after your baby is born.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy, during labour and after your baby is born.

You will be looked after by a small team of 10 midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care. Out of area womwne will most likely see a maximum of 2 midwives in labour dependent on length of labour and be seen by their own team for postnatal care once discharged from the birth centre

