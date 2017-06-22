The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and during labour, but different midwives after your baby is born.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy, during labour and after your baby is born.

Midwives work in small teams to cover the geographical areas around St. Austell, women will have a named midwife who is attached to the their GP surgery.

Women can also attend the birth centre for routine and non-routine care which is open 7 days a week.

