Penrith Community Hospital

North Cumbria University Hospitals NHS Trust

Freestanding Birth Centre

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

Penrith Birthing Centre

Contact & visitor information

Freestanding birth centres are not on the same site as a hospital, so your care is led by midwives. If you need the assistance of a doctor you’ll be transferred to a labour ward at a hospital.

  • Birth pools available
Birth choices centre

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Support services

  • Accessibility
    • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
    • Sight problems: Guide dog is encouraged to be present during stay as well as family members
    • Learning disabilities: Family members encouraged to stay
    • Autism spectrum: Family members encouraged to stay
  • Interpreting service
    • If English is not a fluent language for you and you would like an interpreter to help you during your visit to the hospital, contact the Patient Advice and Liaison Services and they will be able to help you.
    • Can book face-to-face interpreter or use of telephone interpretation services.
  • Specialist midwifery teams
    • Bereavement
    • Infant feeding
    • Substance misuse
    • Teenage pregnancy

Women's experiences

Reviews of this hospital

Source: CQC

Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

  • Labour and birth

  • Staff

  • Care in hospital after birth

  • Labour and birth

    8.7/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

  • Staff

    8.9/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

  • Care in hospital after birth

    8.0/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

General information

  • Contact information
  • How to book once you're pregnant
    • Booking phone number: 01768 245555
  • Car parking for women in labour
    • parking spaces at the maternity unit
  • Parking
    • Free parking.
Other units

