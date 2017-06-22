We can support you on your journey as a parent with relevant news, advice and information on Which? services directly to your inbox.
Penrith Community Hospital
North Cumbria University Hospitals NHS Trust
Freestanding Birth Centre
Last updated: 22 Jun 2017
Penrith Birthing CentreContact & visitor information
Freestanding birth centres are not on the same site as a hospital, so your care is led by midwives. If you need the assistance of a doctor you’ll be transferred to a labour ward at a hospital.
- Epidural
- Birth pools available
- Neonatal care unit
Pain-relief options
- Entonox (gas and air)
- Epidural
- Birth pool
Support services
- Accessibility
- Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
- Sight problems: Guide dog is encouraged to be present during stay as well as family members
- Learning disabilities: Family members encouraged to stay
- Autism spectrum: Family members encouraged to stay
- Interpreting service
- If English is not a fluent language for you and you would like an interpreter to help you during your visit to the hospital, contact the Patient Advice and Liaison Services and they will be able to help you.
- Can book face-to-face interpreter or use of telephone interpretation services.
- Specialist midwifery teams
- Bereavement
- Infant feeding
- Substance misuse
- Teenage pregnancy
Women's experiences
Reviews of this hospital
- Requesting c section can be so traumatic
I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...Read on patient opinion
- Suspected posterior tongue tie
I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...Read on patient opinion
Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015
Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.
Labour and birth
Staff
Care in hospital after birth
Labour and birth8.7/10
About the same compared with other trusts
Staff8.9/10
About the same compared with other trusts
Care in hospital after birth8.0/10
About the same compared with other trusts
General information
- Contact information
- How to book once you're pregnant
- Booking phone number: 01768 245555
- Car parking for women in labour
- parking spaces at the maternity unit
- Parking
- Free parking.
Other units
Find the right place to give birth
Answer a few simple questions and discover whether birth in a local labour ward, birth centre or at home would be best for you.Find your best fit