St Mary's Hospital, Melton Mowbray

University Hospitals Of Leicester NHS Trust

Freestanding Birth Centre

Last updated: 06 Sep 2017

St Mary's Birth Centre

Freestanding birth centres are not on the same site as a hospital, so your care is led by midwives. If you need the assistance of a doctor you’ll be transferred to a labour ward at a hospital.

a small unit

180

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Birth centre icon

2

Birthing rooms available

  Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal care unit

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
    • Care in early labour is tailored to your needs
  • Transfer details
  • Birthing rooms
    • 2 Birthing room(s)
    • 2 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 2 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay whilst in the birth room but must leave overnight once you have transferred to the postnatal ward.
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for Other after the birth
    • Minimum 4 hours but then will depend on clinical need and preference.
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can come back to the birth centre postnatally
How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

Women within the St Mary's team area will have a named midwife antenatally but may be looked after by another member of the St Mary's team in labour and postnatally.
The St Mary's team do not offer routine antenatal and community based postnatal care to women outside the St Mary's area; this will be provided by the booking team.

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Who can give birth here?

    • Eligibility
      • Baby must be head down
      • Straightforward pregnancy
      • Straightforward previous pregnancies
      • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
      • BMI between 18 and 35.0
      • 16 and 40 years old
      • 37 and 42 weeks pregnant
      • Maximum of 4 previous babies
    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Leicester, Leicestershire, Rutland and neighbouring counties
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: you will have your needs assessed and a plan for your care arranged on an individual basis.
      • Hearing problems: interpreter with signing.
      • Sight problems: you will have your needs assessed and a plan for your care arranged on an individual basis.
      • Learning disabilities: an individual plan would be made - the ability to use St Mary's Birth Centre would depend on degree of disability.
      • Autism spectrum: an individual plan would be made.
    • Interpreting service
      • Contact the ward to arrange interpreting services-Pearl Linguistics
      • some leaflets are available in different languages.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women
      • Hypertension, blood bourne infections, haematology.

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

      I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

      by Alinai, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    • Suspected posterior tongue tie

      I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

      by Kis, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.8/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.6/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.6/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Local 24 hour supermarket nearby, town facilities within walking distance.
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Community Midwifery Office 0116 258 4834 or via Leicester Maternity website
      Via your GP
      Book directly from 36 weeks of pregnancy
      • Booking phone number: 0166 485 4854
      • If in labour call: 0166 485 4854
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • Partners: 10am-9pm.
        Other visitors: 3-4pm and 7-9pm. No children under 12 permitted on the ward with the exception of siblings. Only two visitors (plus birth partner) permitted at the bedside at one time.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Free parking outside the Birth Centre
      • Parking spaces at the maternity unit
    • Parking
      • Free parking
