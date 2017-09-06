The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

Women within the St Mary's team area will have a named midwife antenatally but may be looked after by another member of the St Mary's team in labour and postnatally.

The St Mary's team do not offer routine antenatal and community based postnatal care to women outside the St Mary's area; this will be provided by the booking team.

