Freestanding birth centres are not on the same site as a hospital, so your care is led by midwives. If you need the assistance of a doctor you’ll be transferred to a labour ward at a hospital.

a medium unit

240

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Birth centre icon

3

Birthing rooms available

  Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal care unit

Maternityrefurb 0336

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • Birthing stool
  • Transfer details
  • Birthing rooms
    • 3 Birthing room(s)
    • 2 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 2 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay in a room with you in a double bed
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6-24 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can come back to the birth centre postnatally
    Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will have a named midwife.
If you live out of the hospital catchment area you will be looked after by midwives in your local area for antenatal and postnatal care and come to the hospital for consultant care if required and when you're in labour.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Who can give birth here?

  • Eligibility
    • Baby must be head down
    • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
    • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
    • BMI between 18 and 35.0
    • 17 and 41 years old
    • 37 and 41+6 weeks pregnant
    • Maximum of 5 previous babies
  • Catchment area
    • Women who live within the catchment area: Gloucestershire GP boundaries
    • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

Support services

  • Accessibility
    • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
    • Limited mobility: Disabled facilities are available.
    • Learning disabilities: There is a full range of supportive policies and a Learning Disability Team.
  • Interpreting service
    • Contact the Patient Advice & Liaison Service (PALS) on 0800 019 3282 (Tel), 0300 422 6832 (Fax), 07827 281 266 (Text) or pals.gloucestershirehospitals@glos.nhs.uk (email).
  • Specialist midwifery teams
    • Antenatal Screening
    • Bereavement
    • Infant feeding
    • Substance misuse
    • Teenage pregnancy
    • Vulnerable women

Women's experiences

Reviews of this hospital

  • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

    I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

    by Alinai, about 2 months ago

    Read on patient opinion
  • Suspected posterior tongue tie

    I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

    by Kis, about 2 months ago

    Read on patient opinion
Source: CQC

Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

  • Labour and birth

  • Staff

  • Care in hospital after birth

  • Labour and birth

    9.1/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

  • Staff

    8.9/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

  • Care in hospital after birth

    8.0/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

General information

  • Tours
  • Non-NHS Care
    • Private maternity care isn't available here.
  • Breastfeeding accreditation
    • Full accreditation
  • Food for partners out-of-hours
    • There are no facilities nearby so make sure to bring your own refreshments.
Staticmap?center=51.74185, 2.207465&zoom=14&size=1000x225&markers=color:red|label:s|51.74185, 2
  • Contact information
  • How to book once you're pregnant
    • Booking phone number: 0300 421 8019/8020
    • If in labour call: 0300 421 8018
  • Outside space
    • Outside space is available for women in labour
    • Enclosed gardens
  • Visiting information
    • Partners and infant siblings: 9am-9pm
      Other visitors: 3-7pm
      The number of other visitors is restricted to two per mother and baby.
  • Car parking for women in labour
    • Drop off outside entrance maximum 30 minutes stay
  • Parking
    • Free parking.
