St Mary's Hospital, Isles of Scilly

Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust

Freestanding Birth Centre

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Birthing Room

Contact & visitor information

Freestanding birth centres are not on the same site as a hospital, so your care is led by midwives. If you need the assistance of a doctor you’ll be transferred to a labour ward at a hospital.

Birth centre icon

1

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal care unit

Main birth room ios

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • Off island women who come over in early labour can stay in the unit rather than be discharged home.
  • Transfer details
  • Birthing rooms
    • 1 Birthing room(s)
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 1 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 0 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • There are no restrictions on how many birth partners you can have.

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
    • Women are discharged within 6 hours after birth so there is usually no need to stay overnight.
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 0-4 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 2 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and during labour, but different midwives after your baby is born.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy, during labour and after your baby is born.

You will have a named midwife.
You will be looked after by one midwife for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care. If they are on holiday or unwell there is a dedicated midwife you will be seen by.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Who can give birth here?

  • Eligibility
    • Baby must be head down
    • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
    • Straightforward pregnancy
    • Straightforward previous pregnancies
    • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
    • BMI between 18 and 30.0
    • 18 and 40 years old
    • 37 and 42 weeks pregnant
    • Maximum of 5 previous babies
  • Catchment area
    • Women who live within the catchment area: Isles of Scilly
    • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

Support services

  • Accessibility
    • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
    • Limited mobility: wheelchair access.
    • Hearing problems: loop hearing in the hospital.
    • Learning disabilities: special parenting service.
    • Autism spectrum: special parenting service.
  • Interpreting service
    • Contact the Patient Advice And Liaison Service (PALS) on 0187 225 2793 (Mon-Fri, 9am-4.30pm), pals.service@rcht.cornwall.nhs.uk (email) or 0780 000 6479 (text)
    • 'TheBigWord' interpreting service.
  • Specialist midwifery teams
    • Antenatal Screening
    • Bereavement
    • Diabetes
    • Infant feeding
    • Perinatal mental health
    • Substance misuse
    • Vulnerable women

Women's experiences

Reviews of this hospital

  • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

    I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

    by Alinai, about 2 months ago

    Read on patient opinion
  • Suspected posterior tongue tie

    I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

    by Kis, about 2 months ago

    Read on patient opinion
Source: CQC

Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

  • Labour and birth

  • Staff

  • Care in hospital after birth

  • Labour and birth

    9.0/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

  • Staff

    9.1/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

  • Care in hospital after birth

    7.0/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

General information

  • Tours
    • Contact your midwife
  • Non-NHS Care
    • Private maternity care isn't available here.
  • Food for partners out-of-hours
    • There are no facilities nearby so make sure to bring your own refreshments.
    • 24h use of kitchen facilities
Staticmap?center=49.913069, 6.309332&zoom=14&size=1000x225&markers=color:red|label:s|49.913069, 6
  • Contact information
  • How to book once you're pregnant
    Book directly from 36 weeks of pregnancy
    • Booking phone number: 0172 042 2628
    • If in labour call: 0187 225 8000
  • Outside space
    • Outside space is available for women in labour
    • Communal garden
  • Visiting information
    • Any time visiting
  • Car parking for women in labour
    • Parking spaces at the maternity unit
  • Parking
    • Free parking.
Share this page

Other units

Find the right place to give birth

Answer a few simple questions and discover whether birth in a local labour ward, birth centre or at home would be best for you.

Find your best fit
Advice for every step of your pregnancy

We can support you on your journey as a parent with relevant news, advice and information on Which? services directly to your inbox.

Sign me up
Which? works for you © Which? 2017