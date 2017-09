The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

Named midwife provides all antenatal care with allocated buddy to cover for annual leave etc.

Labour care provided by small team of midwives on Freestanding Midwife-led Birthing Unit may have met woman on visit to the unit, antenatal care, risk assessment, postnatal care delivered on the FMBU in postnatal clinics by allocated community midwife.

