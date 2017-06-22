Ysbyty Dolgellau

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board

Freestanding Birth Centre

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Home from Home Unit

Contact & visitor information

Freestanding birth centres are not on the same site as a hospital, so your care is led by midwives. If you need the assistance of a doctor you’ll be transferred to a labour ward at a hospital.

Birth centre icon

1

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal care unit

Birth choices centre

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
  • Transfer details
  • Birthing rooms
    • 1 Birthing room(s)
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • There are no restrictions on how many birth partners you can have.

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: Wall mounted rails to support squatting

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • There is no postnatal overnight stay, labour facilities only.
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-6 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 4.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will have a named midwife. You will be looked after by a small team of midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care. If you live out of the hospital catchment area you can see midwives from this unit for antenatal and postnatal care as well as during labour if you come to the unit for your appointments.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Who can give birth here?

  • Eligibility
    • Baby must be head down
    • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
    • Straightforward pregnancy
    • Straightforward previous pregnancies
    • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
    • BMI between 18 and 35.0
    • 18 and 40 years old
    • 37 and 41+3 weeks pregnant
  • Catchment area
    • Women who live within the catchment area: Women who live within 25 miles of the unit

Support services

  • Accessibility
    • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
    • Limited mobility: Your needs will be individually assessed.
    • Hearing problems: Your needs will be individually assessed.
    • Sight problems: Your needs will be individually assessed.
    • Learning disabilities: Your needs will be individually assessed.
    • Autism spectrum: Your needs will be individually assessed.
  • Interpreting service
    • Interpretation services over the telephone, face-to-face, BSL for hearing impaired blind interpretation and Welsh language interpretation. We can provide different services upon request as well.
    • All patient information is available in Welsh. Some information available in other languages e.g. antenatal screening information.
  • Specialist midwifery teams
    • Antenatal Screening
    • Infant feeding
    • Perinatal mental health
    • Substance misuse
    • Vulnerable women

Women's experiences

Reviews of this hospital

General information

  • Tours
    • Ask your midwife
  • Non-NHS Care
    • Private maternity care isn't available here.
  • Food for partners out-of-hours
    • There are no facilities nearby so make sure to bring your own refreshments.
  • Contact information
  • How to book once you're pregnant
    See your local midwife. The number will also be in key places in the community e.g. GP surgeries and local chemists.
    Via your GP
    Book directly from 12 weeks of pregnancy
    • Booking phone number: 01341 4248530
    • If in labour call: 01248 363520
  • Outside space
    • There is no outside space available for women in labour
  • Visiting information
    • Open visiting
  • Car parking for women in labour
    • Free parking
    • Parking spaces at the maternity unit
  • Parking
    • Free parking
