Freestanding birth centres are not on the same site as a hospital, so your care is led by midwives. If you need the assistance of a doctor you’ll be transferred to a labour ward at a hospital.

a small unit

190

births from Apr 2015 to Apr 2016

Birth centre icon

4

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal care unit

Main lvh mlu3

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
  • Transfer details
  • Birthing rooms
    • 4 Birthing room(s)
    • 3 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 3 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • There are no restrictions on how many birth partners you can have.

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a camp bed/sofa
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6-24 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 5 and for postnatal appointments it's 5.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and during labour, but different midwives after your baby is born.

We employ a small number of midwives and women who live in our area are likely to see the same midwives antenatally and postnatally. They may have met the midwive who looks after them in labour.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • Eligibility
      • Baby must be head down
      • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
      • Straightforward pregnancy
      • Straightforward previous pregnancies
      • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
      • BMI between 18 and 35.0
      • 17 and 40 years old
      • 37 and 42 weeks pregnant
      • Maximum of 4 previous babies
      • Must not be anaemic.
    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: This trust can book and deliver expectant mothers from any area in Northern Ireland
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: there is a lift for easy access to the clinic area. Women with limited mobility will need to be assessed individually to decide if the MLU is a suitable place of birth for them.
      • Hearing problems: your partner can stay with you. We can arrange access for a qualified sign language practitioner to be with you.
      • Sight problems: you can visit the unit while you are pregnant, and your needs can be assessed. Your partner can stay with you.
      • Learning disabilities: your needs will be assessed and you will be provided with social support. Your partner will be able to stay with you.
      • Autism spectrum: during your pregnancy you'll be asked about your needs. When you stay in hospital you will be provided with a quiet room with disruptions kept to a minimum. Your partner will be able to stay with you.
    • Interpreting service
      • We use the Northern Ireland Interpreting Services.
      • postnatal literature can be supplied in your first language. Your partner can stay with you.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Infant feeding
      • Smoking cessation, obesity

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    General information

    • Tours
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • 24 hour access to a designated patient kitchens
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Via your GP
      Book directly from 11 weeks of pregnancy
      • Booking phone number: 0289 263 3591
      • If in labour call: 0289 263 3534
      Book online
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • There is open visiting for visitors postnatally
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Parking spaces at the maternity unit
    • Parking
      • Free car parking
