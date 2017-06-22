Mater Infirmorum, Belfast

The Midwifery Led Unit

Freestanding birth centres are not on the same site as a hospital, so your care is led by midwives. If you need the assistance of a doctor you’ll be transferred to a labour ward at a hospital.

a medium unit

200

births from Apr 2015 to Apr 2016

4

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal care unit

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
    • Women are encouraged to be mobile around the unit or can make use of the sitting room with refreshments also provided.
  • Transfer details
  • Birthing rooms
    • 4 Birthing room(s)
    • 3 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 3 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • There are no restrictions on how many birth partners you can have.

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: Reflexology service

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a camp bed/sofa
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6-24 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and during labour, but different midwives after your baby is born.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy, during labour and after your baby is born.

We are a small team of dedicated, experienced midwives who care for all your midwifery needs throughout the antenatal, labour and postnatal journey.

Statistics

Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Who can give birth here?

    • Eligibility
      • Baby must be head down
      • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
      • Straightforward pregnancy
      • Straightforward previous pregnancies
      • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
      • 16 years and 40 years old
      • 37 weeks and 42 weeks weeks pregnant
      • Maximum of 4 previous babies
    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: The Freestanding Midwife-led Unit provides care for women having a uncomplicated pregnancy. By this, we mean those who do not have any pre-existing problems affecting this or a previous pregnancy.
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: Expectant mothers with mobility issues will have access to the following: lift access, wet room, hoist, variable height cots and beds.
      • Hearing problems: We have a full range of disability and sensory support services including easy read documents.
      • Sight problems: We can provide information in easy read documents and make available sensory support services.
      • Learning disabilities: We have access to a multi-disciplinary team who provide support services these include pschologists, physiotherapists, speech therapists and social workers.
      • Autism spectrum: We work with the NOW group in supporting the needs of women on the autism spectrum.
    • Interpreting service
      • Northern Ireland interpreting services. The BHSCT Maternity and Neonatal website offers translation in over 100 different languages.
      • Midwives organise and make available the service of interpreters. Written information is provided in the relevant language.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women
      • Hypnobirthing and reflexology Services.

    Women's experiences

    General information

    • Tours
      • Women are welcome to come and visit the Unit at anytime. We would appreciate a phone call first on 0289 504 1555.
      • Take a virtual tour
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Vending machine
      • 24h use of kitchen facilities
    • Contact information
      • NHS website
      • Main hospital number: 0289 504 1555 ext. 556
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      You can book through the community midwife attached to your GP surgery.
      Via your GP
      Book directly from 10 weeks of pregnancy
      • Booking phone number: 0289 504 1555 ext. 556
      Book online
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • Open visiting hours
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • The hospital carpark is close by with a drop off at the entrance, which is permitted for labouring women. The barrier access is £1 for an unlimited period.
    • Parking
      • £1 for any period of stay
    Other units

    Find the right place to give birth

    Answer a few simple questions and discover whether birth in a local labour ward, birth centre or at home would be best for you.

    Find your best fit
