Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Midwifery Led Unit

Freestanding birth centres are not on the same site as a hospital, so your care is led by midwives. If you need the assistance of a doctor you’ll be transferred to a labour ward at a hospital.

a medium unit

280

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

3

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal care unit

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
  • Other: TENS
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
    • Refreshments are readily available; TV; communal facilities; garden
  • Transfer details
  • Birthing rooms
    • 3 Birthing room(s)
    • 3 Birth pool(s)
      • 1 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 2 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • The numbers of birth partners you have is flexible - discuss your wishes with your midwife
    • There are no restrictions on how many birth partners you can have.

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: One birthing room has a television. Imitation candles and feature lighting

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a reclining chair
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-24 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
    Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 2 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

Antenatal care is provided by the community midwives giving more than 90% continuity. SJH offers open access for women booked at the unit for any antenatal concerns. You may be referred back to your community midwife or seen at the unit. If you live outside the catchment area of the hospital, you will be invited for a tour of the unit initially. If you book at the unit your antenatal care will be provided by your community midwife. You will be seen at the unit at 36 weeks of pregnancy for a final review. Birth workshops are available for all out of area women booked at the unit

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • Eligibility
      • Baby must be head down
      • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
      • Straightforward pregnancy
      • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
      • BMI between no lower limit and 35.0
      • 16 and 40 years old
      • 37 and 42 weeks pregnant
      • Maximum of 5 previous babies
      • All women are assessed for eligibility on an individual basis
    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Staffordshire, Birmingham, West Midlands
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: Wet rooms
      • Learning disabilities: One to one parent education.
    • Interpreting service
      • LanguageLine
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Vulnerable women

    Women's experiences

    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      9.1/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.9/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      8.0/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • There is a ward kitchen. Partners are advised to bring in food. There is a 24hr shop less than 5 minutes from the unit
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      You can self-refer to the unit.
      Via your GP
      Book directly from 8 weeks of pregnancy
      • Booking phone number: 01543 412905
      • If in labour call: 01543 412905
    • Outside space
      • Outside space is available for women in labour
      • Private garden with seating
    • Visiting information
      • Extended visiting for partners and siblings Flexible visiting for family and friends
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Drop off outside entrance maximum 20 minutes stay
    • Parking
      • 20 mins free 2hrs -£2 6hrs -£3 24hrs -£6 7 day pass - £8
