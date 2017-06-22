The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 2 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

Antenatal care is provided by the community midwives giving more than 90% continuity. SJH offers open access for women booked at the unit for any antenatal concerns. You may be referred back to your community midwife or seen at the unit. If you live outside the catchment area of the hospital, you will be invited for a tour of the unit initially. If you book at the unit your antenatal care will be provided by your community midwife. You will be seen at the unit at 36 weeks of pregnancy for a final review. Birth workshops are available for all out of area women booked at the unit

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife