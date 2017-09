The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

This unit is run by the community midwifery service and also a dedicated number of core staff so you will have continuity of care from the team. You may see a number of midwives but the staff will endeavour to keep you under the care of the core staff.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife