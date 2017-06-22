Trowbridge Community Hospital

Freestanding birth centres are not on the same site as a hospital, so your care is led by midwives. If you need the assistance of a doctor you’ll be transferred to a labour ward at a hospital.

a medium unit

280

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

2

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal care unit

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
    • You are only encouraged to go home in early labour if you want to and live close by with support
  • Transfer details
  • Birthing rooms
    • 2 Birthing room(s)
    • 2 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 2 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • The rooms are spacious and often have 3 or more birth supporters. The unit allows whatever the couple wish within practical space available.
    • You can have more birth partners, but a limit applies to the number you can have in the room with you at one time
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 0

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • No postnatal stay, but when you're in labour partners can stay as long as they like.
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-6 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 4.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will have a named midwife.
You will be looked after by a small team of midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care.
If you live out of the hospital catchment area you can see midwives from this unit for antenatal and postnatal care as well as during labour if you come to the unit for your appointments.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Who can give birth here?

  • Eligibility
    • Baby must be head down
    • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
    • Straightforward pregnancy
    • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
    • BMI between 18 and 35.0
    • 16 and 45 years old
    • 37 and 42 weeks pregnant
    • Maximum of 4 previous babies
  • Catchment area
    • Women who live within the catchment area: Trowbridge, Bradford-on-Avon, Westbury, Melksham and all the outlying villages such as Edington, Bratton and Steeple Ashton. Medieval and Seend.
    • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

Support services

  • Accessibility
    • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
    • Limited mobility: slope for access and an accessible shower.
    • Hearing problems: all care with support from specialist midwives.
    • Sight problems: all care with support from specialist midwives.
    • Learning disabilities: all care with support from specialist midwives.
    • Autism spectrum: all care with support from Consultant care.
  • Interpreting service
    • We use Language Empire for interpreter services either by phone or face to face appointments.
    • some staff with other languages.
  • Specialist midwifery teams
    • Antenatal Screening
    • Bereavement
    • Diabetes
    • Infant feeding
    • Perinatal mental health
    • Substance misuse
    • Teenage pregnancy
    • Vulnerable women
    • Some of the above based in Bath but come out to do outlying clinics.

Women's experiences

Reviews of this hospital

Source: CQC

Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

  • Labour and birth

  • Staff

  • Care in hospital after birth

  • Labour and birth

    9.0/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

  • Staff

    9.0/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

  • Care in hospital after birth

    8.2/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

General information

  • Tours
    • Phone and ask for tour at any time.
  • Non-NHS Care
    • Private maternity care isn't available here.
  • Breastfeeding accreditation
    • Full accreditation
  • Food for partners out-of-hours
    • Large supermarket 5 minute walk away
  • Contact information
  • How to book once you're pregnant
    Direct phone call to the Birthing unit
    Book directly from 8 weeks of pregnancy
    • Booking phone number: 0122 571 1314
    • If in labour call: 0122 571 1319
  • Outside space
    • Outside space is available for women in labour
    • Walk around the lawn area outside
  • Visiting information
    • No limit to visiting
  • Car parking for women in labour
    • Parking spaces at the maternity unit
  • Parking
    • Free parking although you must register your car registration when you arrive.
