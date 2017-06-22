We can support you on your journey as a parent with relevant news, advice and information on Which? services directly to your inbox.
Vale of Leven Hospital, Alexandria
Greater Glasgow and Clyde
Freestanding Birth Centre
Last updated: 22 Jun 2017
Vale of Leven Community Maternity UnitContact & visitor information
Freestanding birth centres are not on the same site as a hospital, so your care is led by midwives. If you need the assistance of a doctor you’ll be transferred to a labour ward at a hospital.
a very small unit
40
births from Apr 2015 to Apr 2016
3
Birthing rooms available
- Epidural
- Birth pools available
- Neonatal care unit
Pain-relief options
- Entonox (gas and air)
- Epidural
- Birth pool
Having a baby here
During labour and birth
- Birthing rooms
- 3 Birthing room(s)
- 1 Birth pool(s)
- Birth partners
- You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2
Birth facilities
- Aromatherapy service
- Bean bags
- Birth balls
- Birth mats
- Birthing couch
- Dimmable lighting
- TENS machine
- Other: Massage chair
After you've given birth
- Provision for partners staying overnight
Contact & visitor information
- Partners can't stay overnight
Women's experiences
Reviews of this hospital
- Requesting c section can be so traumatic
I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...Read on patient opinion
- Suspected posterior tongue tie
I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...Read on patient opinion
General information
- Tours
- Call 01389 817232
- Breastfeeding accreditation
- Full accreditation
- Contact information
- NHS website
- Main hospital number: 01389 754121
- How to book once you're pregnantBook directly from 12 weeks of pregnancy
- Booking phone number: 01389 817232
- Visiting information
- Open visiting
- Car parking for women in labour
- Free parking
Other units
Freestanding Birth Centre
Inverclyde Royal Hospital9.1 mile(s) from this hospital
Alongside Birth Centre
Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley12.4 mile(s) from this hospital
Freestanding Birth Centre
Cowal Community Hospital13.2 mile(s) from this hospital
Freestanding Birth Centre
Victoria Hospital, Rothesay21.2 mile(s) from this hospital
Find the right place to give birth
Answer a few simple questions and discover whether birth in a local labour ward, birth centre or at home would be best for you.Find your best fit