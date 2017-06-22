Vale of Leven Hospital, Alexandria

Greater Glasgow and Clyde

Freestanding Birth Centre

Vale of Leven Community Maternity Unit

Freestanding birth centres are not on the same site as a hospital, so your care is led by midwives. If you need the assistance of a doctor you’ll be transferred to a labour ward at a hospital.

a very small unit

40

births from Apr 2015 to Apr 2016

3

Birthing rooms available

  • Birth pools available
Birth choices centre

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Birth pool
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • Birthing rooms
    • 3 Birthing room(s)
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
    • Birth partners
      • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

    Birth facilities

    • Aromatherapy service
    • Bean bags
    • Birth balls
    • Birth mats
    • Birthing couch
    • Dimmable lighting
    • TENS machine
    • Other: Massage chair

    After you've given birth

    Women's experiences

    General information

    • Tours
      • Call 01389 817232
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Book directly from 12 weeks of pregnancy
      • Booking phone number: 01389 817232
    • Visiting information
      • Open visiting
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Free parking
