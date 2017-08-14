When you book to have a home birth, you’ll usually be looked after by community midwives who cover your local area. They often work in small teams, and you can get to know them throughout your pregnancy.

When you go into labour, one of them will come to your house to support you. As labour progresses, a second midwife normally joins you so there are two midwives there for the birth of your baby.

One of the benefits of planning to give birth at home is that your midwife will only be looking after you, and won’t be responsible for anyone else at the same time.