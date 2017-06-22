King's College Hospital, London

Nightingale Birth Centre (labour ward)

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a large unit

5150

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Labour ward icon

12

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Woodland room 1

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • Deep bath. The 2 pools in the midwifery-led suite rooms are plumbed in whilst the other two pools are inflatable. The supporting sling is only available in the midwifery led suite.
  • Birthing rooms
    • 12 labour rooms
    • 4 Birth pool(s)
      • 2 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 2 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • Qualified alternative practitioners by prior agreement
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have more birth partners, but a limit applies to the number you can have in the room with you at one time
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: Deep bath. The supporting sling is only available in the midwifery led suite.

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • £200 per night.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a chair
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a reclining chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a camp bed/sofa
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6-12 hours after the birth
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 4.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will have a named midwife. You will be looked after by a small team of midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care.
If you live out of the hospital catchment area you will be looked after by midwives in your local area for antenatal and postnatal care and come to the hospital for consultant care if required and when you're in labour.

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Lambeth, Southwark and Lewisham: SW2, SW4, SW8, SW9, SW16, SE1, SE4, SE5, SE11, SE14, SE15, SE16, SE17, SE19, SE21, SE22, SE23, SE24, SE25, SE26, SE27 and CR7.
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: extra deep and wide bath, unit on one level and walk-in shower.
      • Hearing problems: a Sign Language Interpreter can be arranged.
      • Sight problems: support and continuity from consultant midwives and safeguarding team
      • Learning disabilities: support and continuity from consultant midwives and safeguarding team
      • Autism spectrum: support and continuity from consultant midwives and safeguarding team
    • Interpreting service
      • Your midwife will arrange interpreters as necessary. There is also 24 hour access to LanguageLine.
      • some key patient leaflets are provided in several languages.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women
      • Team for High risk pregnancies

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.8/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.7/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.5/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
      • This is done during the Waterbirth Talk on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of every month. Ask your midwife for booking.
        Otherwise tours are not offered to women. Specific requests are welcome via the Labour Ward Matron Team.
      • Take a virtual tour
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care is available here.
      • http://www.privateobstetricsatkings.com
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • No information
    • Neonatal care
      • Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area and also for critically ill babies from the surrounding area who need the highest level of nursing and medical care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • 24hr shop
      • 24h cafe
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 98.0 hours per week (58.3%)
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      GP Referral
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 020 3299 3222
      • If in labour call: 020 3299 3222
      Book online
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • No. But partner can stay 24 hours
      • Partners: Open visiting.
        Other visitors: 2-8pm.
        Maximum of 2 visitors at any one time.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • There are a small number of short-term parking spaces where you can drop off outside the Golden Jubilee Wing.
      • No special arrangements
    • Parking
      • 7am-10pm: £2.50 per hour for first 2 hours then £2 per hour thereafter
        10pm-7am £2 for whole period.
