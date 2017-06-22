Poole Hospital

The Central Delivery Suite

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a medium unit

4400

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Labour ward icon

7

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)

Main delivery suite poole

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward.
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • Women have the option of being assessed at home on request.
  • Birthing rooms
    • 7 labour rooms
    • 2 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 2 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • The number of supporters is limited by space in the delivery room. However there is no limit to the number of supporters provided as these alternate and are not all present at once
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 0

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • £175 subject to availability on the day
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a reclining chair
    • For more information please see link at: https://www.poole.nhs.uk/a-z-services/m/maternity/postnatal-care.aspx
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 0-4 hours after the birth
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will have a named midwife.
If you live out of the hospital catchment area you will be looked after by midwives in your local area for antenatal and postnatal care and come to the hospital for consultant care if required and when you're in labour. You can see midwives from this unit for antenatal and postnatal care as well as during labour if you come to the unit for your appointments.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Poole and Bournemouth conurbation, Wareham, Swanage and Ferndown.
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: lifts available and disabled shower room.
      • Hearing problems: reception staff and some midwives can use British Sign Language.
      • Sight problems: guide dogs allowed in the building.
      • Learning disabilities: case loaded by the vulnerable women's midwifery team (Family Partnership).
      • Autism spectrum: case loaded by the vulnerable women's midwifery team (Family Partnership).
    • Interpreting service
      • Face to face interpreting service can be booked and telephone interpreting service available out of hours. Contact the Patient Advice & Liaison Service (PALS) on 0120 244 8499 or pals@poole.nhs.uk.
      • prompt cards for different languages.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Infant feeding
      • Vulnerable women
      • Dedicated Homebirth Team

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

      I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

      by Alinai, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    • Suspected posterior tongue tie

      I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

      by Kis, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.8/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.7/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.4/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
    • Breech baby
      • true
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care is available here.
      • Private postnatal visiting packages at home are available. Contact the unit for more information.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Vending machines for hot drinks and snacks in the reception area
      • Vending machine
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 60.0 hours per week (35.7%)
    Staticmap?center=50.721414, 1.971749&zoom=14&size=1000x225&markers=color:red|label:s|50.721414, 1
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      • Booking phone number: 0120 244 2327
      • If in labour call: 0300 369 0388
      Book online
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • Visiting same as for the postnatal ward
      • Partners: no restriction (subject to agreeing to comply with privacy and dignity rules)
        Mother's own children: 10am-9pm.
        Other visitors: 2-4pm and 7-8 pm.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Drop off outside entrance maximum 20 minutes stay
    • Parking
      • £1.80 per hour
