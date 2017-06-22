Countess of Chester Hospital

The Central Labour Suite

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a small unit

2900

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Labour ward icon

11

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)

Main img 1814

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • Although you will be encouraged to be at home in early labour, baths and birthing balls are available at the unit.
  • Birthing rooms
    • 11 labour rooms
    • 3 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 3 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • There is flexibility regarding number of birthing partners based on individual needs/circumstances.
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: Holistic clinic for overdue ladies

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • £90 per day
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a camp bed/sofa
    • There are a limited number of camp beds for dads to stay on.
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-24 hours after the birth
How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 2 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will have a named midwife
You will be looked after by different midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care.
If you live out of the hospital catchment area you will be looked after by midwives in your local area for antenatal and postnatal care and come to the hospital for consultant care if required and when you're in labour. You can see midwives from this unit for antenatal and postnatal care as well as during labour if you come to the unit for your appointments.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: West Cheshire and North Wales.
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: Wheelchair access, adapted bathroom CLS and Ward. Adjustable height cot.
      • Hearing problems: Individual plan would be made based on level of need. Can have sign language user to attend all appointments.
      • Sight problems: Individual plan would be made based on level of need. Some braille & large print information available.
      • Learning disabilities: You will have a care plan based on your individual needs.
      • Autism spectrum: You will have a care plan based on your individual needs.
    • Interpreting service
      • If English isn't your first language and you prefer your medical appointment explained in a language you are more comfortable with, then arrangements can be made for a professional interpreter to be present.
      • Leaflets in a variety of languages available.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women
      • Fetal Medicine

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.8/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.3/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.9/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
    • Breech baby
      • true
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care is available here.
      • Private care is available via arrangement with the consultant obstetrician.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Vending services for hot drinks, cold cans/bottles, confectionery, snacks
      • Vending machine
      • 24h use of kitchen facilities
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 60.0 hours per week (35.7%)
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      • Booking phone number: 01244 363487
      • If in labour call: 01244 365026 or 01244 365028
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • The policy is the same as the postnatal ward.
      • Fathers and partners: 9am-9pm
        Other visitors: 2-7pm (This has recently changed following feedback from women).
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • drop off outside entrance
    • Parking
      • 0-30 mins: free, 30 mins-5 hours: £3.50, 5-8 hours: £5, 8-24 hours: £7
