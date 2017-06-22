Bedford Hospital

Bedford Hospital NHS Trust

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Delivery Suite

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a small unit

2850

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Labour ward icon

10

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Special Care Unit (SCU)

Rc110

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
  • Birthing rooms
    • 10 labour rooms
    • 3 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 3 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • It is requested that your main two birthing partners don't swap with other friends/members of the family.
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: Birthing Stool

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • £60 per night
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a chair
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a reclining chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
    • Partners can't stay with you but can stay in hospital accommodation
    • This is subject to availability
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-24 hours after the birth
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

If you live in the catchment area of North and Mid Bedfordshire you will be booked by a community midwife who is attached to your GP surgery. Booking takes place either in your home or at the GP surgery, preferably before you are 13 weeks pregnant. If you are at low risk of complications you will receive midwife- led care in your local community from your midwife, only attending the Cygnet Wing for blood tests and scans. If you are at a higher risk of complications you may be asked to attend appointments at the antenatal clinic in the Cygnet Wing to see the obstetric consultants to plan and review your pregnancy in consultation with yourself.If you live within our catchment but intend to have your baby at another hospital you will receive your antenatal and postnatal care from the community midwives attached to your GP practice. They will refer you to your booking hospital for further investigations as required. If you live out of area and choose to book at Bedford you will be cared for in this same way.

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: North and Mid Bedfordshire
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: Fully disabled access in the unit, with fully accessible shower rooms.
      • Hearing problems: Staff support mothers depending on their individual circumstances and refer to specialist services as required.
      • Sight problems: You will be supported by staff support mothers according to your individual circumstances and referred to specialist services as required.
      • Learning disabilities: You can use an advocacy service. If appropriate a single room (if available) may be used with a family member to stay overnight if required.
      • Autism spectrum: If appropriate a single room (if available) may be used with a family member to stay overnight if required.
    • Interpreting service
      • Service provided by LanguageLine. A 3 way interpreter telephone is available for use with LanguageLine.
      • Leaflets/information are available in many languages.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women
      • Parent Education

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.8/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.8/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.4/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
      • Call 01234 792073 to arrange a tour of the unit.
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Special care unit (SCU) provides neonatal care for babies in the local area who need extra support but who don't require high dependency care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • There is a snack & drinks machine situated in the lobby area
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 60.0 hours per week (35.7%)
    Staticmap?center=52.128415, 0.470137&zoom=14&size=1000x225&markers=color:red|label:s|52.128415, 0
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      See local posters for contact details
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 01234 795805 / 795747
      • If in labour call: 01234 795805
    • Outside space
      • Outside space is available for women in labour
      • Gardens
    • Visiting information
      • Partners staying overnight are requested to read a code of conduct which includes signing in/out to comply with fire safety regulations.
      • For partners, visiting time is between 8am-9pm and for other visitors 2-8pm. A maximum of two visitors at one time.No children under the age of 14 with the exception of your own children.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Four free 30 minute parking bays available. After you have been dropped off your car can be parked in the barrier car park or 'pay and display' areas.
      • drop off outside entrance maximum 30 minutes stay
    • Parking
      • Pay and display car parks. A weekly (longer stay) permit is available from the parking kiosk.
