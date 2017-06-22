The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

If you live in the catchment area of North and Mid Bedfordshire you will be booked by a community midwife who is attached to your GP surgery. Booking takes place either in your home or at the GP surgery, preferably before you are 13 weeks pregnant. If you are at low risk of complications you will receive midwife- led care in your local community from your midwife, only attending the Cygnet Wing for blood tests and scans. If you are at a higher risk of complications you may be asked to attend appointments at the antenatal clinic in the Cygnet Wing to see the obstetric consultants to plan and review your pregnancy in consultation with yourself.If you live within our catchment but intend to have your baby at another hospital you will receive your antenatal and postnatal care from the community midwives attached to your GP practice. They will refer you to your booking hospital for further investigations as required. If you live out of area and choose to book at Bedford you will be cared for in this same way.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife