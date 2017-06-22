Daisy Hill Hospital, Newry

Southern Health and Social Care Trust

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Delivery Suite

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a very small unit

1750

births from Apr 2015 to Apr 2016

  • Epidural
  • Special Care Unit (SCU)

Birth choices labour ward

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Epidural
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward

Statistics

Compared to the national average, women were:
    General information

    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Special care unit (SCU) provides neonatal care for babies in the local area who need extra support but who don't require high dependency care.
    • Contact information
