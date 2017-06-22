We can support you on your journey as a parent with relevant news, advice and information on Which? services directly to your inbox.
Daisy Hill Hospital, Newry
Southern Health and Social Care Trust
Last updated: 22 Jun 2017
The Delivery SuiteContact & visitor information
You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.
a very small unit
1750
births from Apr 2015 to Apr 2016
- Epidural
- Special Care Unit (SCU)
Pain-relief options
- Entonox (gas and air)
- Epidural
Having a baby here
During labour and birth
- If you arrive in the early stages of labour
- When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
Women's experiences
Reviews of this hospital
- Requesting c section can be so traumatic
I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...Read on patient opinion
- Suspected posterior tongue tie
I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...Read on patient opinion
General information
- Breastfeeding accreditation
- Full accreditation
- Neonatal care
- Special care unit (SCU) provides neonatal care for babies in the local area who need extra support but who don't require high dependency care.
- Contact information
- NHS website
- Main hospital number: 028 3083 5000
