You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a medium unit

4900

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

9

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Special Care Unit (SCU)

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • Women in early labour will be admitted to antenatal ward
  • Birthing rooms
    • 9 labour rooms
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 1 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 0 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: Radio, TV system, internet and personal phone system

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a chair
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a reclining chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6-12 hours after the birth
How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 2 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will have a named midwife.
You will be looked after by different midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care.
If you live out of the hospital catchment area you will be looked after by midwives in your local area for antenatal and postnatal care and come to the hospital for consultant care if required and when you're in labour.

Statistics

Compared to the national average, women were:
    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Dartford, Gravesend and Bexley.
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: The birthing environment will be adapted for your needs.
      • Hearing problems: Signers are available.
      • Sight problems: Arrangements can be made with the Trust Safeguarding and Community Engagement.
      • Learning disabilities: You will have your needs assessed on an individual basis. Unit also has a pathway for women with additional learning needs.
      • Autism spectrum: You will have your needs assessed on an individual basis. Additional learning needs pathway would also be used.
    • Interpreting service
      • Interpreters via a phone based service available.
      • Leaflets available in several languages. Web page has a translation facility.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women
      • Pregnancy Plus (health lifestyle)

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.7/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.6/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      8.2/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Stage 2 accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Special care unit (SCU) provides neonatal care for babies in the local area who need extra support but who don't require high dependency care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • A vending machine is available. Costa coffee is open 24 hours
      • Vending machine
      • 24h cafe
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 80.0 hours per week (47.6%)
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 01322 428280
      • If in labour call: 01322 428280
      Book online
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • The policy is the same as the postnatal ward.
      • Partners: Open visiting
        Other visitors: 2-8pm
        Only infant's siblings may visit.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Drop off outside entrance maximum 20 minutes stay
    • Parking
      • Maximum £10 per day (weekly and longer discounts available).
