North Devon District Hospital, Barnstaple

Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Delivery Suite

Contact & visitor information

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a very small unit

1400

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

6

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Special Care Unit (SCU)

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • Antenatal ward if appropriate
  • Birthing rooms
    • 6 labour rooms
    • 2 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 2 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • There are no restrictions on how many birth partners you can have.

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • TV
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: Tape player

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Unless there are special circumstances, partners are asked to leave overnight
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-24 hours after the birth
    • Women with an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 2-36 hours after the birth
How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will have a named midwife
If you live out of the hospital catchment area you will be looked after by midwives in your local area for antenatal and postnatal care and come to the hospital for consultant care if required and when you're in labour.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Torridge, North Devon, East Devon, Exeter, Mid Devon, Teignbridge and West Devon and North East Cornwall.
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: You will be given a physical needs assessment.
      • Hearing problems: You will have an individual assessment BSL as required.
      • Sight problems: Your needs will be individually assessed.
      • Learning disabilities: Specialist learning disability team.
      • Autism spectrum: Your needs will be individually assessed.
    • Interpreting service
      • Contact a PALS Officer on 01271 314090 (9.30am-4.30pm) or by email: ndht.PALS@nhs.net
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Vulnerable women

      • We have a Perinatal Mental Health Service which is dedicated to working with women in pregnancy who are concerned about their emotional or mental well-being.

    Women's experiences

    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      9.0/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.8/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      8.2/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Stage 2 accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Special care unit (SCU) provides neonatal care for babies in the local area who need extra support but who don't require high dependency care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • There is a 24-hour vending machine and microwave oven.
      • Vending machine
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 40.0 hours per week (23.8%)
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 01271 322 788
      • If in labour call: 01271 322605
    • Outside space
      • Outside space is available for women in labour
      • Hospital grounds
    • Visiting information
      • 2.30-8pm daily.
        Contact the ward for further information.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Parking spaces at the maternity unit
    • Parking
      • £4.10 all day
