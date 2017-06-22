Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle

The Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Delivery Suite

Contact & visitor information

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a very large unit

7050

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Labour ward icon

12

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Birth choices labour ward

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You may choose to return home and keep in touch by phone. You may also be offered pain relief.
  • Birthing rooms
    • 12 labour rooms
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • There are no restrictions on how many birth partners you can have.

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a chair
    • Whilst there are limited resources for partners to stay overnight on the postnatal wards, there are occasions where partners do stay e.g. if a baby is ill or a woman has particular needs.
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 24 hours after the birth
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will have a named midwife.
You will be looked after by different midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care.
If you live out of the hospital catchment area you will be looked after by midwives in your local area for antenatal and postnatal care and come to the hospital for consultant care if required and when you're in labour.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Newcastle, Northumberland, North Tyneside, South Tyneside and Gateshead.
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: You will have your needs assessed and an individualised plan made antenatally. Wheelchair access rooms and other aids are available.
      • Hearing problems: You will have an individualised care plan made from discussion with yourself, your family and the Occupational Therapy staff.
      • Sight problems: You will have an individualised care plan made from discussion with yourself, your family and the Occupational Therapy staff.
      • Learning disabilities: You will have an Individualised care plan made from discussion with yourself, your family or other carers and the Occupational Therapy staff. Hospital passport will be available should you require one.
      • Autism spectrum: You will have an Individualised care plan made from discussion with yourself, your family or other carers and the Occupational Therapy staff
    • Interpreting service
      • Telephone interpreting is available from any hospital telephone and face-to-face interpreters are also available. When required you can have an interpreter, including sign language or lip speaking, to be present at appointments or when youre in hospital.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women
      • Multiple pregnancy

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

      I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

      by Alinai, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    • Suspected posterior tongue tie

      I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

      by Kis, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.9/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      9.1/10

      Better compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      8.0/10

      Better compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area and also for critically ill babies from the surrounding area who need the highest level of nursing and medical care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Vending machine
      • 24h cafe
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 98.0 hours per week (58.3%)
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Via community midwife
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 0191 282 5119
      • If in labour call: 01912 826363 or 01912 825748
    • Outside space
      • Outside space is available for women in labour
      • Hospital grounds and parkland opposite
    • Visiting information
      • Partners may stay with the mother all the time
        Other visitors are welcome between: 2-8pm
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Free parking for when you are in labour
      • parking spaces at the maternity unit
    • Parking
      • £1.20 per hour with a maximum daily rate.
