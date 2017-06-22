South Tyneside District Hospital

South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Delivery Suite

Contact & visitor information

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a very small unit

1300

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Labour ward icon

9

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Special Care Unit (SCU)

Main delivery suite 2

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • when you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward.
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
  • Birthing rooms
    • 9 labour rooms
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 0

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a reclining chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
    • Facilities for partners to stay overnight in all circumstances are being introduced
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6-24 hours after the birth
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 2 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will typically be seen by your named midwife throughout your pregnancy though you may see a different midwife if yours is on holiday. During labour you will see a different midwife though as far as possible this is limited to one midwife dependent on the length of the labour.
Postnatally you will see your named midwife (or another midwife if your midwife is not on duty or is on holiday).

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Predominantly South Tyneside but open all women regardless of postcode
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: specially designed and adapted room.
      • Hearing problems: access to facilities such aids such as loop hearing technology, signers and the use of cards.
      • Sight problems: large font lettering.
      • Learning disabilities: use of advocates.
      • Autism spectrum: use of advocates.
    • Interpreting service
      • If you have interpreting needs you will have your interpreter booked by the hospital in advance of all appointments/contacts.
      • appropriate literature is available.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Infant feeding
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

      I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

      by Alinai, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    • Suspected posterior tongue tie

      I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

      by Kis, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.8/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.7/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.8/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
      • Contact your community midwife
    • Breech baby
      • true
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Neonatal care
      • Special care unit (SCU) provides neonatal care for babies in the local area who need extra support but who don't require high dependency care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Beverages provided by Delivery Suite staff
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 40.0 hours per week (23.8%)
    Staticmap?center=54.971788, 1.428327&zoom=14&size=1000x225&markers=color:red|label:s|54.971788, 1
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Community midwifery Team 0191 283 1288
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 0191 404 1031
      • If in labour call: 0191 404 1033
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • Not applicable - No private rooms
      • For the partner / named visitor: 8am-3pm & 5-8pm
        For other visitors: 2-3pm & 6.30-8pm
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Drop off outside entrance only
    • Parking
      • General car parking information: http://www.sthct.nhs.uk/for-visitors/visitor-facilities/car-parking
    Share this page

    Other units

    Find the right place to give birth

    Answer a few simple questions and discover whether birth in a local labour ward, birth centre or at home would be best for you.

    Find your best fit
    Advice for every step of your pregnancy

    We can support you on your journey as a parent with relevant news, advice and information on Which? services directly to your inbox.

    Sign me up
    Which? works for you © Which? 2017