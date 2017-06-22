The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 2 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will typically be seen by your named midwife throughout your pregnancy though you may see a different midwife if yours is on holiday. During labour you will see a different midwife though as far as possible this is limited to one midwife dependent on the length of the labour.

Postnatally you will see your named midwife (or another midwife if your midwife is not on duty or is on holiday).

