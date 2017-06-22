Sunderland Royal Hospital

The Delivery Suite

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a medium unit

3000

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

21

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Birth choices labour ward

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
  • Birthing rooms
    • 21 labour rooms
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
    • Birth partners
      • If needed, an interpreter can be there in addition to 2 birth partners.
      • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 3

    Birth facilities

    • Bean bags
    • Birth balls
    • Birth mats
    • Birthing couch
    • Reclining chair
    • TENS machine
    • Rocking chair

    After you've given birth

    • Private postnatal rooms
      • Amenity rooms are not available.
    • Provision for partners staying overnight
      • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a chair
      • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a reclining chair
      • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
    • Your stay after you've given birth
      • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
      • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-24 hours after the birth
    How many midwives will I meet?

    The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

    You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

    You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and during labour, but different midwives after your baby is born.

    This unit aims to provide you with continuity of care, antenatally, during labour and postnatally, using a team midwifery model of care.

    Statistics

    Compared to the national average, women were:
      Who can give birth here?

      • Catchment area
        • Women who live within the catchment area: There is no specific catchment area.
        • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

      Support services

      • Accessibility
        • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
        • Limited mobility: There is an extra large delivery room and a delivery room for women with limited mobility.
        • Hearing problems: You will have support from appropriate services
        • Sight problems: You will have support from appropriate services
        • Learning disabilities: You will have support from appropriate services
        • Autism spectrum: You will have support from appropriate services
      • Interpreting service
        • thebigword' interpretation service.
        • You will be given information in your own language
      • Specialist midwifery teams
        • Antenatal Screening
        • Bereavement
        • Infant feeding
        • Substance misuse
        • Teenage pregnancy
        • Vulnerable women

      Women's experiences

      Reviews of this hospital

      Source: CQC

      Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

      Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

      • Labour and birth

      • Staff

      • Care in hospital after birth

      • Labour and birth

        8.9/10

        About the same compared with other trusts

      • Staff

        9.2/10

        Better compared with other trusts

      • Care in hospital after birth

        8.5/10

        Better compared with other trusts

      General information

      • Tours
        • Tours of the unit every Sunday afternoon at 2pm. There is no need to book, just attend if you wish.
        • Take a virtual tour
      • Non-NHS Care
        • Private maternity care isn't available here.
      • Breastfeeding accreditation
        • Full accreditation
      • Neonatal care
        • Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area and also for critically ill babies from the surrounding area who need the highest level of nursing and medical care.
      • Food for partners out-of-hours
        • Vending machine available, local shops.
      • Consultant presence
        • Consultants are on the ward 66.0 hours per week (39.3%)
      • Contact information
      • How to book once you're pregnant
        Via your GP
        • Booking phone number: 0191 569 9777
        • If in labour call: 0191 569 9777
      • Outside space
        • There is no outside space available for women in labour
      • Visiting information
        • 10am-8pm for partners and other children, 2pm-5pm and 6pm-8pm for other visitors.
      • Car parking for women in labour
        • Discounted parking for long stay patients
      • Parking
        • If you overstay, you can top up at the pay machine in the car park. There is a facility to pay parking fees on exit from the car park. If you have no change, you can pay by phone using your debit/credit card.
