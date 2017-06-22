Tunbridge Wells Hospital

Maidstone And Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Delivery Suite

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a large unit

5000

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Labour ward icon

15

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)

Main tunbridge wells hospital maternity room with birth pool

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
  • Other: Acupuncture
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • TENS and Aromatherapy available
  • Birthing rooms
    • 15 labour rooms
    • 3 Birth pool(s)
      • 1 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 2 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: Woodland view, ensuite rooms. Some midwives are trained in aromatherapy and reflexology. Women at higher risk of complications are able to use the birth pools here.

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a chair
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a reclining chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a camp bed/sofa
    • There are a limited number of folding beds but pillows or blankets cannot be supplied so you will need to take your own.
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6-24 hours after the birth
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will have a named midwife.
You will be looked after by a small team of midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care.
If you live out of the hospital catchment area you will be looked after by midwives in your local area for antenatal and postnatal care and come to the hospital for consultant care if required and when you're in labour.

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells and their surrounding boroughs
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: Your needs will be individually assessed.
      • Hearing problems: Your needs will be individually assessed.
      • Sight problems: Your needs will be individually assessed.
      • Learning disabilities: Your needs will be individually assessed.
      • Autism spectrum: Your needs will be individually assessed.
    • Interpreting service
      • Ask your Community Midwife , Otherwise contact Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS) on 01622 224960 or mtw-tr.palsmaid@nhs.net
      • Your needs will be individually assessed.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women
      • Twins

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.9/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.7/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      8.6/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
      • Tours are not routinely offered but can be arranged if requested via your community midwife if you have particular concerns or needs
      • Take a virtual tour
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • No information
    • Neonatal care
      • Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Vending machine; kitchen
      • Vending machine
      • 24h use of kitchen facilities
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 74.0 hours per week (44.0%)
    Staticmap?center=51.14859,0.308903&zoom=14&size=1000x225&markers=color:red|label:s|51.14859,0
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 01892 638158
      • If in labour call: 01892 633500
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • Partners and own children: 8am-8pm
        Other adult visitors: 3.30-8pm
        Only 2 extra visitors at a time.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Park outside Women and Childrens entrance
