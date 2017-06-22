University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff

Cardiff & Vale University Health Board

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Delivery Suite

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a large unit

5550

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Labour ward icon

12

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Birth choices labour ward

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
  • Birthing rooms
    • 12 labour rooms
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • The limit on number of birth supporters is strict
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a reclining chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 24-48 hours after the birth
How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will have a named midwife.
You will be looked after by different midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care.
If you live out of the hospital catchment area you will be looked after by midwives in your local area for antenatal and postnatal care and come to the hospital for consultant care if required and when you're in labour.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Cardiff and Vale of Glamorgan

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: all rooms and showers are wheelchair accessible.
      • Hearing problems: access to signing interpreters. Hearing loop available.
      • Sight problems: accommodate partners to stay with provisions for food and washing facilities.
      • Learning disabilities: referral to a specialist team of Midwives for women with extra needs.
      • Autism spectrum: referral to a specialist team of Midwives for women with extra needs.
    • Interpreting service
      • Using mainly 'TheBigWord' interpretation services which is via telephone and occasional face to face interpreter.
      • leaflets available in other languages.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    General information

    • Tours
    • Breech baby
      • true
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area and also for critically ill babies from the surrounding area who need the highest level of nursing and medical care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • There are no facilities nearby so make sure to bring your own refreshments.
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 45.0 hours per week (26.8%)
    Staticmap?center=51.506298, 3.188105&zoom=14&size=1000x225&markers=color:red|label:s|51.506298, 3
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 0292 074 7747
      • If in labour call: 0292 074 8565
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • Not applicable - No private rooms
      • Partners any time.
        Other visitors: 2-3pm and 6-8pm.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Drop off outside entrance maximum 30 minutes stay
    • Parking
      • Up to 4 hours: £2.20
        Up to 5 hours £3.40
        Up to 6 hours: £5.60
        Up to 8 hours £6.70
        8 to 10 hours £8.80
        Up to 24 hours £10.00.
        An Alpha Pass can be purchased at £3 for 24 hours for long stay (minimum of 48 hours).
