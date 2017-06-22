The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 4.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You should receive continuity of care from a small number of community midwives wherever possible, with support from your GP/Children's centres.

Occasionally you may need to see a larger number of midwives during your pregnancy and postnatally. we aim to provide one to one care for all women in established labour from our team of hospital based midwives.

