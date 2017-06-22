Wirral Women and Children's Hospital

Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Delivery Suite

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a medium unit

3350

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Labour ward icon

8

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Rbl14 delivery suite wirral university teaching hospital 1

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
    • Stay active and mobile and we have simple analgesia if you need it. You will received individualised care from your named midwife.
  • Birthing rooms
    • 8 labour rooms
    • 3 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 3 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • Additional birth partners are always welcome in specific circumstances
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 0

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a chair
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a reclining chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a camp bed/sofa
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-6 hours after the birth
How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 2 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

Women have a named midwife antenatally and postnatally, have one to one care during labour by a hospital-based midwife, postnatal ward care provided by team of midwives based on the ward.
Hospital-based midwives rotate between delivery suite, Eden suite and maternity ward.

Statistics

Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Wirral, Liverpool, Chester
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: extra wide doors, disabled shower and toilet, availability of further equipment when required
      • Hearing problems: antenatal arrangements made to ensure that all special requirements have been discussed and are readily available for when you are ready to give birth.
      • Sight problems: antenatal arrangements made to ensure that all special requirements have been discussed and are readily available for when you are ready to give birth.
      • Learning disabilities: antenatal arrangements made to ensure that all special requirements have been discussed and are readily available for when you are ready to give birth.
      • Autism spectrum: antenatal arrangements made to ensure that all special requirements have been discussed and are readily available for when you are ready to give birth.
    • Interpreting service
      • You may be accompanied by a relative or carer who is able to interpret basic care, e.g. personal details, determining condition, help with orientation and basic personal care. <br> It must be stressed however, that relatives must not be asked to interpret clinical information, and staff must seek to request the services of an official interpreter.
      • use of internet translator if appropriate to use.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women

    Women's experiences

    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.6/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      9.1/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      8.5/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
    • Breech baby
      • true
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Neonatal care
      • Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area and also for critically ill babies from the surrounding area who need the highest level of nursing and medical care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Trust canteen, kitchen
      • Vending machine
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 60.0 hours per week (35.7%)
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Contact a community midwife
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 0151 604 7111
      • If in labour call: 0151 604 7111
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • Not applicable - No private rooms
      • 1-7pm
        Please note only parents own children are allowed to visit, no other relatives' children are allowed.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Drop off outside entrance maximum 20 minutes stay
    • Parking
      • £2.50
