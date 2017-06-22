The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 2 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

Women have a named midwife antenatally and postnatally, have one to one care during labour by a hospital-based midwife, postnatal ward care provided by team of midwives based on the ward.

Hospital-based midwives rotate between delivery suite, Eden suite and maternity ward.

