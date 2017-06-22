Wrexham Maelor Hospital

The Delivery Suite

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a small unit

2450

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

8

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Birth choices labour ward

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • You can stay in the ward area.
  • Birthing rooms
    • 8 labour rooms
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • The limit on number of birth supporters is strict
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 0

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Unless there are special circumstances, partners are asked to leave overnight
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6-24 hours after the birth
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 6.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will be looked after by different midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care. If you live out of the hospital catchment area you will be looked after by midwives in your local area for antenatal and postnatal care and come to the hospital for consultant care if required and when you're in labour.

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Women who live within 30-50 miles of the unit.
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: Your needs will be individually assessed.
      • Hearing problems: Your needs will be individually assessed.
      • Sight problems: Your needs will be individually assessed.
      • Learning disabilities: Your needs will be individually assessed.
      • Autism spectrum: Your needs will be individually assessed.
    • Interpreting service
      • Interpretation services over the telephone, face-to-face, for BSL and deaf blind interpretation and Welsh language interpretation. Let staff know which service you will require and they will organise it for you.
      • Some information is available in a variety of languages e.g. antenatal screening.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Vulnerable women

    Women's experiences

    General information

    • Tours
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Stage 2 accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area and also for critically ill babies from the surrounding area who need the highest level of nursing and medical care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Vending machines
      • Vending machine
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 60.0 hours per week (35.7%)
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      See your local midwife. The number will also be in key places in the community.
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 01978 725111
      • If in labour call: 01978 727494
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • Not applicable - No private rooms
      • In the Labour Ward:
        Grandparents and siblings may visit for a short period following delivery.
        In the postnatal ward:
        Partners: 9am-9pm
        All other visitors: 2-4pm and 6-7.30pm.
        No more than two visitors at one time.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Parking is free, but make sure you pick up a ticket.
      • Drop off outside entrance
    • Parking
      • Free parking, but pick up a ticket.
