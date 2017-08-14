The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 5 and for postnatal appointments it's 5.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

Women will see a variety of staff as out of area ladies will have local community teams - who will care for them antenatally and in the post natal period. Many teams have part time staff and it is difficult to actually state how many staff each woman will come into contact with during the whole pregnancy journey.

