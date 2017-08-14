Raigmore Hospital, Inverness

Highland

Last updated: 14 Aug 2017

The Labour Suite

Contact & visitor information

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a small unit

2000

births from Apr 2015 to Apr 2016

Labour ward icon

6

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Birth choices labour ward

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward.
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
  • Birthing rooms
    • 6 labour rooms
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • The rooms are very small therefore it is encouraged that only 1 supporter allowed at a time but they can swap over at regular intervals
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 1

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • Price available on request but due to bed availability.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Unless there are special circumstances, partners are asked to leave overnight
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 24 hours after the birth
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 5 and for postnatal appointments it's 5.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

Women will see a variety of staff as out of area ladies will have local community teams - who will care for them antenatally and in the post natal period. Many teams have part time staff and it is difficult to actually state how many staff each woman will come into contact with during the whole pregnancy journey.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: North Highland - largest geographical area for a Health Board in Scotland
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: Your needs will be individually assessed.
      • Hearing problems: Dogs for hearing are allowed in the single room.
      • Sight problems: Guide dogs are allowed in single rooms.
      • Learning disabilities: There is a learning disabilities nurse who is located at the main hospital who can be accessed during day time hours.
      • Autism spectrum: Your needs will be individually assessed.
    • Interpreting service
      • Interpreters are used as required either over the phone or face to face.
      • Limited printed information/leaflets.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    General information

    • Tours
      • Tours are arranged during their parent education classes or directly with their relevant community midwife
    • Breech baby
      • true
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area and also for critically ill babies from the surrounding area who need the highest level of nursing and medical care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Vending machine in the maternity are - drink, snacks. Vending machines in main hospital with sandwiches, drinks and snacks
      • Vending machine
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 40.0 hours per week (23.8%)
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Midwife clinics within GP practices
      Via your GP
      • If in labour call: 01463 704374
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • Visiting is the same as public services.
      • 2:30-4:30pm and 6.30-8.30pm for family and friends. Partners can visit freely from 11.30pm until 22.00.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Drop off outside entrance only.
    • Parking
      • Free parking
