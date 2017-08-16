Warwick Hospital

South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust

Last updated: 16 Aug 2017

The Labour Suite

Contact & visitor information

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a small unit

2550

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Labour ward icon

7

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Special Care Unit (SCU)

Birth choices labour ward

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward.
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • Refreshments are frequently offered.
  • Birthing rooms
    • 7 labour rooms
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have more birth partners, but a limit applies to the number you can have in the room with you at one time
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: There is an alternative therapy service for antenatal and postnatal women. For those in labour these services are not available yet.

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • £55 per night
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Unless there are special circumstances, partners are asked to leave overnight
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6-24 hours after the birth
How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will be looked after by a small team of midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care. If you live out of the hospital catchment area you will be looked after by midwives in your local area for antenatal and postnatal care and come to the hospital for consultant care if required and when you're in labour.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: South Warwickshire and surrounding areas.
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: Care will be provided in a side room with ensuite bathroom.
      • Hearing problems: Sign language interpreting services are offered.
      • Sight problems: Individualised care plans will be developed based on the women's needs.
      • Learning disabilities: Individualised care plans will be developed based on the women's needs.
      • Autism spectrum: Individualised care plans will be developed based on the women's needs.
    • Interpreting service
      • Contact the maternity unit to ask for this service.
      • Leaflets are available in a range of languages. Interpreting services are available.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Vulnerable women

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.7/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.3/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      6.8/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Stage 2 accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Special care unit (SCU) provides neonatal care for babies in the local area who need extra support but who don't require high dependency care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Snack boxes available from the kitchen.
      • Vending machine
      • 24h use of kitchen facilities
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 60.0 hours per week (35.7%)
    Staticmap?center=52.289553, 1.581745&zoom=14&size=1000x225&markers=color:red|label:s|52.289553, 1
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Contact the community midwife directly if you have had a previous birth and have her telephone number.
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 01926 495321 ext. 8207
      • If in labour call: 01926 495321 ext. 8408
    • Outside space
      • Outside space is available for women in labour
      • The labour ward is on the first floor so you may be encouraged to walk up and down the stairs in the main corridor.
    • Visiting information
      • The policy is the same as the postnatal ward.
      • Partners: 8am-10pm.
        General visitors: 3.30-4.30pm and 7-8pm.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Drop off outside entrance maximum 10 minutes stay
    • Parking
      • 30mins free
        30mins-1hour: £2.60
        1-2hours: £3.10
        2-4hours: £4.70
        4-6hours: £7.30
        6-24hours: £9.40
