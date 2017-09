You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

In the antenatal period you will be looked after by a team of community midwives, but predominantly by the midwife that is attached to your GP practice.

Once in hospital you will be seen by the midwives that work in the individual areas. Once you are discharged home, the same team of midwives will look after you again.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife