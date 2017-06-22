Dorset County Hospital

Dorset County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Labour Ward

Contact & visitor information

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a very small unit

1850

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Labour ward icon

10

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Special Care Unit (SCU)

Dms1536k

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
    • Single ensuite rooms available.
  • Birthing rooms
    • 10 labour rooms
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • There are no restrictions on how many birth partners you can have.

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a camp bed/sofa
    • Partners are not guaranteed to be able to stay overnight, but due to the number of single rooms this can be accommodated in most circumstances.
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 24-48 hours after the birth
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 2 and for postnatal appointments it's 4.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

Your antenatal care will be provided by a named midwife. If she is working on the maternity unit then she will care for you in labour.
Postnatally your named midwife will see you but sometimes she won't be on community so you will see another member of the midwifery team for your area.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Lyme Regis, Bridport, Beaminster, Maiden Newton, Portesham, Weymouth, Portland, Dorchester, Sturminster Newton, Blandford, Wool and Beer Regis.
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: you will have a plan of care arranged antenatally. You can be taken on a visit to the maternity unit before labour so you identify any potential difficulties. There are facilities for your partner to stay.
      • Hearing problems: you will have a plan of care arranged antenatally. There are facilities for your partner to stay.
      • Sight problems: you will have a plan of care arranged antenatally. You can be taken on a visit to the maternity unit before labour so you identify any potential difficulties. There are facilities for your partner to stay.
      • Learning disabilities: you will have a plan of care arranged antenatally by a specialist midwife. You can be taken on a visit to the maternity unit before labour so you identify any potential difficulties. There are facilities for your partner to stay.
      • Autism spectrum: you will have a plan of care arranged antenatally by a specialist midwife. You can be taken on a visit to the maternity unit before labour so you identify any potential difficulties. There are facilities for your partner to stay.
    • Interpreting service
      • We book an interpreter to attend for appointments.
      • you will have a plan of care arranged antenatally. There are facilities for your partner to stay.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women
      • Homebirth team, therapeutic suport for women suffering birth trauma or with a fear of normal birth plus a health and wellbeing clinic

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    Requesting c section can be so traumatic

      I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

      by Alinai, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    Suspected posterior tongue tie

      I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

      by Kis, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      9.0/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      9.0/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      8.0/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
      • Regular tours are available via the antenatal classes or by telephoning the unit and booking a place on the weekend tours.
      • Take a virtual tour
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Special care unit (SCU) provides neonatal care for babies in the local area who need extra support but who don't require high dependency care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • There is also a supermarket 5 minutes walk away
      • Vending machine
      • 24h use of kitchen facilities
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 50.0 hours per week (29.8%)
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Self referral forms available at all GP surgeries.
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 0130 525 4267
      • If in labour call: 0300 369 0388
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • Not applicable - No private rooms
      • Partners and mother's children welcome: 9am-9pm. Other visitors: 2-7pm.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Parking permits for partners are available at a small cost.
      • Parking ticket given so hourly rate does not have to be paid.
    • Parking
      • £1.60 for two hours
