The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 2 and for postnatal appointments it's 4.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

Your antenatal care will be provided by a named midwife. If she is working on the maternity unit then she will care for you in labour.

Postnatally your named midwife will see you but sometimes she won't be on community so you will see another member of the midwifery team for your area.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife