Furness General Hospital

University Hospitals Of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Labour Ward

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

950

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

6

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Special Care Unit (SCU)
In february 2018 a brand new maternity unit will be opening with LDPR rooms, all ensuite with pull down beds for partners to stay over night. In addition, there will be be 4 pool rooms, a bereavement suite with its own garden, transitional care bay and 4 cot SCBU.

Birth choices labour ward

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • when you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward.
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
  • Birthing rooms
    • 6 labour rooms
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a chair
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-6 hours after the birth
How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 2 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will be allocated a named midwife at your booking appointment. The midwife is allocated to a GP surgery or children's Centre/health centre and will be the one normally providing all your antenatal care in that setting unless she is on leave.

Statistics

Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Furness peninsula
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: ground floor access to all areas in Labour and Maternity ward
      • Hearing problems: loop system
      • Sight problems: antenatal information in audible form.
      • Learning disabilities: antenatal information aimed at women with Learning Disabilities 'My pregnancy, My choice'. One to one Parenting Education.
      • Autism spectrum: antenatal information aimed at women with Learning Disabilities 'My pregnancy, My choice'. One to one Parenting Education.
    • Interpreting service
      • 'TheLanguageLine'
      • written information in 16 different languages and use of 'TheLanguageLine'.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women
      • Domestic violence midwife, health and wellbeing midwife and safe active birth midwives.

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

      I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

      by Alinai, about 2 months ago

    • Suspected posterior tongue tie

      I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

      by Kis, about 2 months ago

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.5/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.6/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.6/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
      • Tel 0122 949 1035
    • Breech baby
      • true
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Neonatal care
      • Special care unit (SCU) provides neonatal care for babies in the local area who need extra support but who don't require high dependency care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Vending machine
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 40.0 hours per week (23.8%)
    Staticmap?center=54.136238, 3.206536&zoom=14&size=1000x225&markers=color:red|label:s|54.136238, 3
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 0122 949 1035
      • If in labour call: 0122 949 1035
    • Outside space
      • Outside space is available for women in labour
      • Hospital grounds
    • Visiting information
      • Not applicable - No private rooms
      • Partners 9am-10pm.
        Other visitors 3-4pm and 7-8pm.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • drop off outside entrance maximum 20 minutes stay
    • Parking
      • £1.20
