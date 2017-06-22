The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 2 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will be allocated a named midwife at your booking appointment. The midwife is allocated to a GP surgery or children's Centre/health centre and will be the one normally providing all your antenatal care in that setting unless she is on leave.

