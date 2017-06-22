Hull and East Yorkshire Women and Children's Hospital

The Labour Ward

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a large unit

5350

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

13

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Birth choices labour ward

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward.
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
  • Birthing rooms
    • 13 labour rooms
    • 4 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 4 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • Hull engages with a volunteer Doula group http://www.goodwindoulas.org/
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have more birth partners, but a limit applies to the number you can have in the room with you at one time
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • £75.00 per night. The charge is based on the number of nights spent on the unit, starting from the day of admission, regardless of the time of admission. There is a minimum charge of one night's stay which is payable prior to transfer
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
    • Requests for overnight stays are discussed on an individual basis. Amenity rooms available information available on website
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6-24 hours after the birth
How many midwives will I meet?

Statistics

Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Hull Central and East Riding of Yorkshire, including Holderness, Brough, Pocklington, Driffield, Beverley, Barton upon Humber, Goole.
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: provision made on an individual basis according to need.
      • Hearing problems: provision made on an individual basis according to need.
      • Sight problems: provision made on an individual basis according to need.
      • Learning disabilities: provision made on an individual basis according to need. The Trust uses a patient passport to support care needs.
      • Autism spectrum: provision made on an individual basis according to need.
    • Interpreting service
      • Interpretation services are provided under contract with Global Accent. Midwives have access to smartphone/tablet technology for simple translation.
      • provision made on an individual basis according to need.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.6/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.7/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.5/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area and also for critically ill babies from the surrounding area who need the highest level of nursing and medical care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Cafeteria Monday - Friday.
      • Vending machine
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 98.0 hours per week (58.3%)
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      • Booking phone number: 0148 260 5304
      • If in labour call: 0148 260 4490 ext. 4390
      Book online
    • Outside space
      • Outside space is available for women in labour
      • Small area outside the unit
    • Visiting information
      • Visiting same as for the postnatal ward. Amenity room available on request.
      • Birth partners: 9am-9pm.
        Other visitors: 3-4pm and 6-7pm.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Pay and display car park with emergency drop-off zone. Long stay permits are available from the general office on the 2nd floor of the tower block.
      • drop off outside entrance
    • Parking
      • Pay and Display: £2.00: up to 1 hour.
        £3.00: 1 to 2 hours.
        £5.00: 2 to 24 hours.
        Alternatively, for £10 per week / £20 per month you can buy a longer parking permit, request a form from the ward.
    Other units

    Find the right place to give birth

    Answer a few simple questions and discover whether birth in a local labour ward, birth centre or at home would be best for you.

    Find your best fit
