Princess of Wales Hospital, Bridgend

Abertawe Bro Morgannwg University Health Board

Last updated: 06 Sep 2017

The Labour Ward

Contact & visitor information

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a small unit

2000

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Labour ward icon

6

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)

Birth choices labour ward

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
  • Birthing rooms
    • 6 labour rooms
    • 2 Birth pool(s)
      • 1 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • The limit on number of birth supporters is strict

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a chair
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-24hours after the birth
    Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will have a named midwife and will be looked after by a midwifery team who provide care in your locality for your antenatal and postnatal care.
If you live out of the hospital catchment area you will be looked after by midwives in your local geographical area for antenatal and postnatal care and come to the hospital for consultant care if required and when you're in labour.

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Bridgend and Neath Port Talbot Local Health board area.

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: The hospital is wheelchair friendly and you will be cared for in appropriate rooms to support your needs.
      • Hearing problems: A specialist midwife will work with you to make an individualised plan of care.
      • Sight problems: A specialist midwife will work with you to make an individualised plan of care.
      • Learning disabilities: A specialist midwife will work with you to make an individualised plan of care.
      • Autism spectrum: A specialist midwife will work with you to make an individualised plan of care.
    • Interpreting service
      • Contact 'LanguageLine' on 0800 917 6564.
      • A specialist midwife will work with you to make an individualised plan of care.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women
      • Clinical supervisors for midwives

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    General information

    • Tours
    • Breech baby
      • true
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Vending machine
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 40.0 hours per week (23.8%)
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 0163 986 2103
      • If in labour call: 0165 675 2387 or 0165 675 2383
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • Not applicable - No private rooms
      • Partners: open visiting by arrangement.
        Other visitors: 2-3pm and 6.30-8.30pm.
        Only siblings of the new baby allowed to visit while in hospital.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • No special arrangements
    • Parking
      • Free car parking
