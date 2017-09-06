Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Woolwich

Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust

Last updated: 06 Sep 2017

The Labour Ward

Contact & visitor information

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a medium unit

4150

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

9

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)

Birth choices labour ward

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • You will be reviewed in Triage (early labour assessment) and an appropriate plan made. This would include returning home, staying active or admission to an antenatal area.
  • Birthing rooms
    • 9 labour rooms
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a chair
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a reclining chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-6 hours after the birth
    Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 2 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and during labour, but different midwives after your baby is born.

You will have a named midwife. Antenatal and postnatal care is provided by a team of experienced community midwives. If a homebirth is booked then the community teams will also provide this care.

Statistics

Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Greenwich, Bexley and women who live in South East London.
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: Disabled access available.
      • Hearing problems: Minicom. Also one midwife signs in the maternity unit.
      • Sight problems: There is a team of midwives called Best Beginnings who provide care for women with increased needs.
      • Learning disabilities: your needs will be individually assessed.
      • Autism spectrum: there is a team of midwives called Best Beginnings who provide care for women with increased needs.
    • Interpreting service
      • Face to face and telephone interpreters are available.
      • leaflets can be translated.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.5/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.5/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.6/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
      • Monthly pregnancy evenings at 7pm in the main foyer. These are held on the third Wednesday of the month.
    • Breech baby
      • true
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Vending machines available
      • Vending machine
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 68.0 hours per week (40.5%)
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 07787 841986
      • If in labour call: 020 8836 4522
      Book online
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • Not applicable - No private rooms
      • Open visiting for one nominated partner
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • There is ample parking at the hospital.
      • Drop off outside entrance. Maximum 10 minutes stay.
    • Parking
      • Flat rate parking voucher given when you are in labour to limit parking costs
    Other units

