The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and during labour, but different midwives after your baby is born.

Midwives work both in the hospital and in the community, changing every 2 weeks. You will have care from the same team of midwives throughout pregnancy, labour and birth and postnatally, to provide you with improved continuity of care.

