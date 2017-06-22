University Hospital, Coventry

The Labour Ward

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a large unit

5950

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

11

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Birth choices labour ward

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
  • Other: Fentanyl PCA
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward.
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
    • If you prefer not to go home, you can 'mobilise' around the hospital.
  • Birthing rooms
    • 11 labour rooms
    • 2 Birth pool(s)
      • 1 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • If you wish to have additional birth partners then the midwives will be happy to meet with you to discuss and plan this together.
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have more birth partners, but a limit applies to the number you can have in the room with you at one time
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: The delivery beds have the ability to be turned into a birthing chair.

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • Ask on admission for price and availability.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a chair
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a reclining chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you in a double bed
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a camp bed/sofa
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6-12 hours after the birth
How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and during labour, but different midwives after your baby is born.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy, during labour and after your baby is born.

You will be looked after by a team of midwives for your antenatal care in the community and for postnatal care you will have care provided by the initial team.
If you live out of the hospital catchment area you will be looked after by midwives in your local area for antenatal and postnatal care and come to the hospital for consultant care if required and when you're in labour.

Statistics

Compared to the national average, women were:
    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Coventry and Warwickshire
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: you will have an individualised care plan with multi-disciplinary planning.
      • Hearing problems: you will have an individualised care plan.
      • Sight problems: you will have an individualised care plan.
      • Learning disabilities: you will have an individualised care plan.
      • Autism spectrum: you will have an individualised care plan.
    • Interpreting service
      • 'TheLanguageLine'
      • picture cards and Epidural leaflets in different languages are available. The unit also has multi lingual midwives who speak languages including Romanian, Polish, Spanish and Italian.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women
      • We currently have two midwives training at Masters level in advanced clinical practice.

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.6/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.8/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      8.1/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
      • Contact the Ward Manager or Matron
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Stage 2 accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area and also for critically ill babies from the surrounding area who need the highest level of nursing and medical care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Cafe and canteen open during the day.
      • Vending machine
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 96.0 hours per week (57.1%)
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 024 7696 7368
      • If in labour call: 024 7696 7333
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • The policy is the same as the postnatal ward.
      • Partners: 9.30am-9.30pm.
        Other visitors: 7-8pm.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Drop off outside entrance only
    • Parking
      • £8 maximum fee
